Arrowheadlines: Clark Hunt believes the Tyreek Hill trade worked out for all

Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on trading WR Tyreek Hill to Dolphins: It ‘worked out well for both parties’ | NFL.com

“I think that was a trade that worked out well for both parties,” Hunt said Tuesday, via team transcript. “Obviously, Tyreek is an incredible player and has done very well in his time with the Dolphins.” Hill has been a phenomenal fit in Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s offense — just as he was in Chiefs head coach Andy Reid’s scheme. Following an All-Pro debut with the Dolphins in which he set franchise records with 119 receptions and 1,710 yards in 2022, Hill has already surpassed 1,000 yards receiving this year. He’s on pace to break the league’s single-season mark as the Dolphins (6-2) sit atop the AFC East and aim for a second straight playoff berth. While Hill has continued to speed to success in South Beach, the Chiefs have also prospered from the five-draft-pick haul they got from the Dolphins in exchange from Miami. With three selections obtained trading Hill, the Chiefs were able to trade up to get cornerback Trent McDuffie and nab wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round.

NFL trade deadline winners, losers: 49ers triumph as Commanders flop | USA Today

Like most good clubs, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are constantly evaluating and aggressively attempting to upgrade their rosters in pursuit of their next Lombardi Trophy – those clubs securing three of the league’s last six championships. The Eagles shored up their suspect back end by paying a very reasonable price to obtain All-Pro safety, and Philly native, Kevin Byard from the Tennessee Titans last week. (And to add WR Julio Jones for the cost of a practice squad slot? C’mon.) K.C. made a less notable move, reacquiring WR Mecole Hardman, a member of the 2019 and ’22 Super Bowl squads, from the New York Jets. He brings built-in familiarity with QB Patrick Mahomes, the ability to stretch the field and the potential to turn a game with a return on special teams.

NFL Week 9 picks and predictions: Cowboys stun Eagles, Chiefs win wild one over Dolphins in Germany | CBS Sports

The Chiefs are also a good team, which I’m only pointing out because the Dolphins always seem to fall apart whenever they play a good team. The Dolphins have played two teams this year that currently have a winning record — Philadelphia and Buffalo — and they lost those two games by an average of 21 points. The Dolphins can’t beat good teams and I’m not sure if playing this game in a different country is going to change that. Also, if I have one rule here, it’s that I never pick against Patrick Mahomes when he’s coming off a loss. Mahomes has won eight straight games coming off a loss, which is the longest streak of any QB in the NFL. The only thing that concerns me about picking the Chiefs is that Mahomes had the flu over the weekend and his teammates are going to be stuck on a plane with him for eight hours on the flight to Germany. If Mahomes gives the flu to all of his teammates, the Chiefs might lose, but for now, I’m rolling with Kansas City. The pick: Chiefs 30-27 over Dolphins

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Says Trade Request Was to Bait Chiefs Into New Contract | Bleacher Report

“This is a lot to unpack, man. Strong question,” Hill began when Marshall asked why he left via trade for the Dolphins, who proceeded to sign the wideout to a four-year, $120 million contract ($72.2 million guaranteed). “You know what? To be honest, it was a situation where like my agent (Drew Rosenhaus) was trying to bait KC into giving me a contract. The idea was to never leave KC, and that’s the first thing I told my agent by the way. “I got on the phone, he was like, ‘Reek, I’m gonna fly down to you tomorrow, we gonna talk about our plan of attack to how we gonna get you a new contract in KC.’ “And I was like look, as long as I don’t get traded, because we just lost in the AFC Championship. I’m trying to get back at the Bengals bro, it’s like, ‘Okay, cool. We not gonna get traded, we just gonna get you a new deal.’

2023 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa in near dead heat | The Athletic

The race for the 2023 NFL MVP award is as tight as it’s been all season following Week 8. Here’s what you need to know: As of Tuesday, Patrick Mahomes holds the slightest of leads (+300) following his rough performance in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 8 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa are just behind Mahomes (+350 each) after stellar outings in Week 8.

DeAndre Jordan won Halloween

DeAndre Jordan dressed as Taylor Swift for Halloween



(via @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/dPcCyB35uE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2023

Grading all 31 first-round picks after Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season | PFF

PICK NO. 31: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: EDGE FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH Overall Rookie Grade: 60.7 (Rank: 7/13) Principal Opponent: Garett Bolles Week 8 Snaps: 9 Week 8 Grade: 64.3 Anudike-Uzomah played just nine snaps, picking up a hit on Russell Wilson in the process. Having played just 24 snaps combined over the past three weeks, he has been relegated to a backup role in Kansas City’s defense.

What’s next for Raiders after firing Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler? | ESPN

The Las Vegas Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler late Tuesday night, less than two years after coming to Southern Nevada from New England. Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was named interim coach and Champ Kelly was promoted from assistant G.M. to interim general manager. There is no word yet on who will assume offensive playcalling duties for the Raiders, as that was McDaniels’ job. McDaniels was just 9-16 with the Raiders, including 3-5 this season, and he and Ziegler were at the helm for some of the most embarrassing losses in franchise history, including: Blowing the largest lead in franchise history in losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 last season after leading by 20 points. Falling to the Indianapolis Colts, who was led by an interim coach in Jeff Saturday who had never coached above the high school level before, in Week 10 last season. It was Saturday’s only win in the eight games he coached last year. Squandering a double-digit lead to the Los Angeles Rams and quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had only joined the team two days prior, last December. Getting shut out in New Orleans in Week 8 last season when the starting offense failed to cross the 50-yard line. Losing to an undrafted Division II rookie quarterback making his first start in the Chicago Bears’ Tyson Bagent in Week 7 this season.

2023 NFL trade deadline winners and losers: Chase Young, 49ers win big while Jets, Broncos eat bad deals | CBS Sports

Winner: Joshua Dobbs Dobbs may be heading to his seventh NFL team, but this is much better than the alternative he had in Arizona. The Cardinals ended up benching Dobbs this week and turning to Clayton Tune for this week, before eventually going back to Kyler Murray. Dobbs could have sat on the bench in Arizona for the rest of the year after being the bridge quarterback for the firts half of the year. Now, he gets an opportunity to start at quarterback for a better team in the Minnesota Vikings that has a shot at the playoffs. The Vikings are currently the No. 7 seed in the NFC and, after losing Kirk Cousins for the season with a torn Achilles, now have a quarterback who is competent enough to compete in games. Dobbs will also have Jordan Addison, K.J. Osborn and eventually Justin Jefferson to throw to. He’ll get to raise his stock as a starting quarterback ahead of free agency.

Bills acquire CB Rasul Douglas in trade with Packers | ESPN

The Green Bay Packers sent veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills shortly before Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Bills sent a 2024 third-round pick to the Packers for Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick. Douglas had been among the most vocal Packers players when it came to expressing frustration over their struggles on the way to the 2-5 start. “We’re saying s--- but until we actually do the s---, it don’t really matter,” Douglas said after Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. “I’m thinking about it like, bro, I’ve never been a loser in my life. These last two years have been f---ing loser. That s--- ain’t me. I don’t think that s---’s us. We’ve got to do something, you know what I mean?”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Fact or Fiction: 7 narratives about the Chiefs’ 2023 offense

A tweet to make you think

Despite any speculation, these players were not moved and are staying put, as expected:



Davante Adams

Brian Burns

Saquon Barkley

Danielle Hunter

Derrick Henry

Jerry Jeudy

Patrick Surtain II

Courtland Sutton

Mike Evans

Tee Higgins

DeAndre… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

