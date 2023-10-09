Chiefs host Broncos on Thursday, trying for No. 16

On Thursday, Kansas City will be trying to extend a very long winning streak against Denver.

In the NFL’s Week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs will be trying to collect their 16th consecutive win against a longtime rival: the Denver Broncos. Kansas City will play Denver for a “Thursday Night Football” matchup on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — and then after hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, will travel to the Rocky Mountains for the regular season’s second game against the Broncos.

The Chiefs will come into Thursday’s game with a 4-1 record, having won four straight since their 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 1. In back-to-back road games, they beat the New York Jets 23-20 in Week 4 and the Minnesota Vikings 27-20 in Week 5.

The Broncos will enter the visitors locker room at Arrowhead with a 1-4 record after splitting their last two games: a come-from-behind 31-28 road win against the Chicago Bears a week ago, followed by a 31-21 home loss to the New York Jets last Sunday afternoon.

The game will be carried on Amazon Prime — locally on KSHB/41. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.