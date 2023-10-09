AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season concludes with the (2-2) Green Bay Packers on the road against the (1-3) Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football.”
The Packers have split their last two games and are now coming off a mini-bye following their 34-20 road loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4’s “Thursday Night Football.” before that Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 18-17 in Week 3. The Raiders, on the other hand, have lost two straight. They suffered a 24-27 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week and dropped a 23-17 decision in their home opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Raiders are favored by 2.5 points.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 51-26-0
Poll
Which team wins Packers (2-2) at Raiders (1-3)?
-
0%
Packers
-
0%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (2-2) at Bills (3-1)?
This poll is closed
-
26%
Jaguars
-
73%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (0-4) at Lions (3-1)?
This poll is closed
-
3%
Panthers
-
96%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Texans (2-2) at Falcons (2-2)?
This poll is closed
-
73%
Texans
-
26%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Saints (2-2) at Patriots (1-3)?
This poll is closed
-
55%
Saints
-
44%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Giants (1-3) at Dolphins (3-1)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Giants
-
95%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Titans (2-2) at Colts (2-2)?
This poll is closed
-
51%
Titans
-
48%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (3-1) at Steelers (2-2)?
This poll is closed
-
79%
Ravens
-
20%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (1-3) at Cardinals (1-3)?
This poll is closed
-
50%
Bengals
-
49%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (4-0) at Rams (2-2)?
This poll is closed
-
72%
Eagles
-
27%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Jets (1-3) at Broncos (1-3)?
This poll is closed
-
79%
Jets
-
20%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (3-1) at 49ers (4-0)?
This poll is closed
-
19%
Cowboys
-
80%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Bears (0-4) at Commanders (2-2)?
This poll is closed
-
3%
Bears
-
96%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Chiefs (3-1) at Vikings (1-3)?
This poll is closed
-
6%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
34%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
48%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
6%
Vikings in a close game
-
2%
Vikings in an easy win
-
1%
Vikings in a blowout
Loading comments...