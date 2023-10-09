 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 5

Week 5 concludes with the Packers and Raiders in primetime.

Week 5 of the NFL season concludes with the (2-2) Green Bay Packers on the road against the (1-3) Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football.”

The Packers have split their last two games and are now coming off a mini-bye following their 34-20 road loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4’s “Thursday Night Football.” before that Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 18-17 in Week 3. The Raiders, on the other hand, have lost two straight. They suffered a 24-27 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week and dropped a 23-17 decision in their home opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Raiders are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 51-26-0

Poll

Which team wins Packers (2-2) at Raiders (1-3)?

view results
  • 0%
    Packers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Raiders
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (2-2) at Bills (3-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Jaguars
    (122 votes)
  • 73%
    Bills
    (345 votes)
467 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (0-4) at Lions (3-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 3%
    Panthers
    (18 votes)
  • 96%
    Lions
    (448 votes)
466 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (2-2) at Falcons (2-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 73%
    Texans
    (339 votes)
  • 26%
    Falcons
    (120 votes)
459 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (2-2) at Patriots (1-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 55%
    Saints
    (256 votes)
  • 44%
    Patriots
    (202 votes)
458 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (1-3) at Dolphins (3-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    Giants
    (19 votes)
  • 95%
    Dolphins
    (446 votes)
465 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Titans (2-2) at Colts (2-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 51%
    Titans
    (231 votes)
  • 48%
    Colts
    (219 votes)
450 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (3-1) at Steelers (2-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 79%
    Ravens
    (360 votes)
  • 20%
    Steelers
    (95 votes)
455 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (1-3) at Cardinals (1-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 50%
    Bengals
    (238 votes)
  • 49%
    Cardinals
    (233 votes)
471 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (4-0) at Rams (2-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 72%
    Eagles
    (333 votes)
  • 27%
    Rams
    (125 votes)
458 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (1-3) at Broncos (1-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 79%
    Jets
    (377 votes)
  • 20%
    Broncos
    (95 votes)
472 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cowboys (3-1) at 49ers (4-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 19%
    Cowboys
    (88 votes)
  • 80%
    49ers
    (374 votes)
462 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (0-4) at Commanders (2-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 3%
    Bears
    (3 votes)
  • 96%
    Commanders
    (73 votes)
76 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chiefs (3-1) at Vikings (1-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 6%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (25 votes)
  • 34%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (128 votes)
  • 48%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (182 votes)
  • 6%
    Vikings in a close game
    (26 votes)
  • 2%
    Vikings in an easy win
    (8 votes)
  • 1%
    Vikings in a blowout
    (5 votes)
374 votes total Vote Now

