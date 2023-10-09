AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 5

Week 5 of the NFL season concludes with the (2-2) Green Bay Packers on the road against the (1-3) Las Vegas Raiders on “Monday Night Football.”

The Packers have split their last two games and are now coming off a mini-bye following their 34-20 road loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 4’s “Thursday Night Football.” before that Green Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints 18-17 in Week 3. The Raiders, on the other hand, have lost two straight. They suffered a 24-27 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last week and dropped a 23-17 decision in their home opener to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Raiders are favored by 2.5 points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 51-26-0

Poll Which team wins Packers (2-2) at Raiders (1-3)?

Raiders vote view results 0% Packers (0 votes)

0% Raiders (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

