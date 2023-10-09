 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Broncos Monday injury report: Travis Kelce held back in estimate

This week, Kansas City host an AFC West matchup against Denver on “Thursday Night Football.”

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football” at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status
Travis Kelce TE Ankle DNP - - -
Matt Dickerson DT Knee LP - - -
George Karlaftis DE Hamstring LP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Ankle LP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP - - -
Michael Danna DE Rib FP - - -
Drue Tranquill LB Knee FP - - -
Trent McDuffie CB Quad FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status
D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP - - -
Lloyd Cushenberry C Quad LP - - -
Javonte Williams RB Quad LP - - -
Mike Purcell NT Ribs LP - - -
Baron Browning LB Knee LP - - -
Justin Simmons FS Hip LP - - -

Some notes

  • It is worth noting that the Monday injury report ahead of “Thursday Night Football” is always estimated. Kansas City has a day off the practice field following their Sunday game and will actually practice on Tuesday. Kelce managed to finish the game against the Vikings, leading the team in receiving yardage and scoring the game-winning touchdown.
  • That being said, it’s concerning that Kansas City said tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) would not have practiced had they taken the field on Monday. Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee), defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) would have been limited. Bolton has not played in three consecutive games.
  • For the Broncos, defensive tackle DJ Jones (knee) suffered an injury during the team’s loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. He was out of practice in the estimate.
  • Center Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), running back Javonte Williams (quad) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) are Denver’s notable limited players. Cushenberry has played every snap this season while Simmons returned from injury on Sunday. Williams missed Sunday’s game due to his injury.

