Chiefs vs. Broncos Monday injury report: Travis Kelce held back in estimate

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football” at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status Travis Kelce TE Ankle DNP - - - Matt Dickerson DT Knee LP - - - George Karlaftis DE Hamstring LP - - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle LP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP - - - Michael Danna DE Rib FP - - - Drue Tranquill LB Knee FP - - - Trent McDuffie CB Quad FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Mon Tue Wed Status D.J. Jones DT Knee DNP - - - Lloyd Cushenberry C Quad LP - - - Javonte Williams RB Quad LP - - - Mike Purcell NT Ribs LP - - - Baron Browning LB Knee LP - - - Justin Simmons FS Hip LP - - -

Some notes