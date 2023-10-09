Chiefs vs. Broncos Monday injury report: Travis Kelce held back in estimate

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs will host the Denver Broncos for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football” at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Matt Dickerson
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Michael Danna
|DE
|Rib
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Quad
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Broncos
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Mon
|Tue
|Wed
|Status
|D.J. Jones
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|C
|Quad
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|Quad
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Mike Purcell
|NT
|Ribs
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Baron Browning
|LB
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Simmons
|FS
|Hip
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- It is worth noting that the Monday injury report ahead of “Thursday Night Football” is always estimated. Kansas City has a day off the practice field following their Sunday game and will actually practice on Tuesday. Kelce managed to finish the game against the Vikings, leading the team in receiving yardage and scoring the game-winning touchdown.
- That being said, it’s concerning that Kansas City said tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) would not have practiced had they taken the field on Monday. Defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee), defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) would have been limited. Bolton has not played in three consecutive games.
- For the Broncos, defensive tackle DJ Jones (knee) suffered an injury during the team’s loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. He was out of practice in the estimate.
- Center Lloyd Cushenberry (quad), running back Javonte Williams (quad) and safety Justin Simmons (hip) are Denver’s notable limited players. Cushenberry has played every snap this season while Simmons returned from injury on Sunday. Williams missed Sunday’s game due to his injury.
