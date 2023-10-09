8 things overheard during Sunday’s Chiefs win over the Vikings

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs grabbed a 27-20 road victory from the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
- “Wow, the Vikings made it 10 seconds without turning the ball over!”
- “Mahomes, Cousins and no Mariota. That’s also the optimal way to watch the Netflix ‘Quarterback’ documentary.”
- “Okay Swifties, we’ve covered field goals and safeties. Now it’s time to learn about minor inversion lateral right ankle sprains.”
- “I get the feeling it would be pretty easy to throw Dave Toub a surprise party.”
- “Of course L’Jarius Sneed took off his helmet! If I just held Justin Jefferson to only 28 yards, I’d be showing off my face, too!”
- “I think the breaking point of the Kelce-Swift relationship will be when she has to wonder, ‘Do I really want to spend New Year’s Eve in Cincinnati?’”
- “Alright, couple of injuries to report. Travis hurt his ankle. Isiah suffered some bruised ribs. And four players had eyeballs poked out by those hats with horns on them.”
- “Tell Roger Goodell it’s time to expand. Patrick Mahomes needs new franchises to conquer!”
Loading comments...