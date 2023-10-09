 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8 things overheard during Sunday’s Chiefs win over the Vikings

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard inside U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

By Tom Ruprecht
Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs grabbed a 27-20 road victory from the Minnesota Vikings. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard inside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

  1. “Wow, the Vikings made it 10 seconds without turning the ball over!”
  2. “Mahomes, Cousins and no Mariota. That’s also the optimal way to watch the Netflix ‘Quarterback’ documentary.”
  3. “Okay Swifties, we’ve covered field goals and safeties. Now it’s time to learn about minor inversion lateral right ankle sprains.”
  4. “I get the feeling it would be pretty easy to throw Dave Toub a surprise party.”
  5. “Of course L’Jarius Sneed took off his helmet! If I just held Justin Jefferson to only 28 yards, I’d be showing off my face, too!”
  6. “I think the breaking point of the Kelce-Swift relationship will be when she has to wonder, ‘Do I really want to spend New Year’s Eve in Cincinnati?’”
  7. “Alright, couple of injuries to report. Travis hurt his ankle. Isiah suffered some bruised ribs. And four players had eyeballs poked out by those hats with horns on them.”
  8. “Tell Roger Goodell it’s time to expand. Patrick Mahomes needs new franchises to conquer!”

