Chiefs open as 10.5-point favorites over the Broncos in Week 6

Kansas City opens a short week as big home favorites over Denver.

By John Dixon
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

In a Week 6 “Thursday Night Football” matchup, the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs will play the 1-4 Denver Broncos in an AFC West battle on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In Week 5, the Chiefs opened as 5.5-point road favorites against the Minnesota Vikings, ultimately winning that game 27-20 in Minneapolis. The week before, the team started as 9-point road favorites over the New York Jets, but won that game 23-20 at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are coming off a 31-21 home loss to the Jets after opening the week as 2.5-point favorites. In Week 4, it took a furious second-half comeback at Soldier Field for Denver to narrowly defeat the Chicago Bears 31-28 after opening as 2.5-point road favorites.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 10.5-point favorite in the game.

The matchup will be carried on Amazon Prime — locally on KSHB/41. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

