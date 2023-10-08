Andy Reid provides injury update on Travis Kelce, 2 other Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid provided a couple of injury updates following the team’s 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Tight end Travis Kelce very visibly hurt his ankle during the game, but managed to return a quarter later.

#Chiefs TE Travis Kelce suffered a low-ankle sprain based on the initial diagnosis, source said. And, of course, he shook it off, returned and caught a touchdown. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2023

“Travis hurt his ankle,” said Reid. “[He] came back in, finished. [Drue] Tranquill, likewise, hurt his knee, finished, and Mike Danna hurt his ribs that last series but ended up having a sack on the last play. That’s kind of the epitome of what went on this afternoon here. The guys, they really played hard and aggressive as a team.”

It sounds as though the three ailments would typically be considered minor, but it’s worth noting that the Chiefs will have a quick turnaround from Week 5 to Week 6 as they host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium for “Thursday Night Football.”

Given the short week, Kansas City should release an estimated injury report on Monday.