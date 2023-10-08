 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Vikings

Let’s talk about Kansas City’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings

By Kramer Sansone
The Kansas City Chiefs went on the road and defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-20.

Despite a scary-looking injury from Travis Kelce in the second quarter, he came out in the second half with his ankle taped heavily. Before Kelce went down he caught five passes on six targets for 22 yards. Kelce would end up finishing the day with 10 catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

We also witnessed a big game for two young wide receivers: Rashee Rice and Justyn Ross.

In Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, Ross caught one pass for six yards. On Sunday, he caught two passes for 28 yards. One of Ross’s catches came on a second-and-17, as Ross converted with a spectacular catch between a few defenders.

I know Rice has already scored his first career touchdown – but the one Rice scored coming out of the half meant the most. With Kelce questionable to return, Patrick Mahomes continued to spread the ball around. Rice caught Mahomes' first touchdown pass of the game — the first touchdown Kansas City had scored since the opening drive.

