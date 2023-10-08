Travis Kelce went to locker room with foot injury; he later returned

Midway through the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared to slip on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf, injuring his right foot.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer isolated footage of the play and posted it to his official X account.

This didn’t look great. US Bank Stadium is one of four left with slit film turf. Travis Kelce on the sideline with the trainers. pic.twitter.com/dRgYERRBiE — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 8, 2023

The 34-year-old gingerly jogged to the sideline under his own power following the issue, but he quickly slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration. CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said that Kelce went to the locker room to receive X-rays on his foot.

The tight end had to miss the Chiefs’ Week 1 game — an eventual loss to the Detroit Lions — when he hyperextended his knee and suffered a bone bruise in the team’s final practice heading into the game. Kelce returned for Week 2 and has not been on the injury report since.

Kelce returned to the game midway through the third quarter.