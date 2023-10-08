 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Travis Kelce went to locker room with foot injury; he later returned

Kelce slipped on the US Bank Stadium turf during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Midway through the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appeared to slip on the U.S. Bank Stadium turf, injuring his right foot.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer isolated footage of the play and posted it to his official X account.

The 34-year-old gingerly jogged to the sideline under his own power following the issue, but he quickly slammed his helmet to the ground in frustration. CBS Sports sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said that Kelce went to the locker room to receive X-rays on his foot.

The tight end had to miss the Chiefs’ Week 1 game — an eventual loss to the Detroit Lions — when he hyperextended his knee and suffered a bone bruise in the team’s final practice heading into the game. Kelce returned for Week 2 and has not been on the injury report since.

Kelce returned to the game midway through the third quarter.

