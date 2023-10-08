Chiefs-Vikings Week 5 Inactives: Nick Bolton won’t play in Minneapolis

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Starting MIKE linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) will not dress for the game. Neither will defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) — but offensive lineman Wanya Morris (hip) will play against the Vikings.

Bolton, Dickerson and Morris were all listed as questionable in Friday’s final injury report. Bolton had been limited in all of this week’s practices after missing the last two games. Dickerson had been downgraded to a limited practice participant on Friday, while Morris was upgraded to a being a full participant to end the week.

Kansas City did not elevate any practice-squad players for this game.

The Vikings have also released their list of inactives. Outside linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) will dress for the matchup. So will linebacker Brian Asamoah II (toe). But quarterback Nick Mullens (back) and safety Lewis Cine (hamstring) will both miss the game.

Davenport, Asamoah, Mullens, and Cine had all been declared questionable for the game.

On Saturday, the Vikings elevated practice-squad wideout N’Keal Harry for the contest. He will dress on Sunday, but will be automatically returned to the practice squad on Monday.