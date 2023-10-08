Week 5 early games discussion

As we wait for the kickoff of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, there are plenty of NFL games on tap. Let’s talk about them.
- (3-1) Baltimore Ravens at (2-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS, KCTV/5 locally)
- (1-3) New York Giants at (3-1) Miami Dolphins (FOX, WDAF/4)
- (0-4) Carolina Panthers at (3-1) Detroit Lions
- (2-2) Houston Texans at (2-2) Atlanta Falcons
- (2-2) New Orleans Saints at (1-3) New England Patriots
- (2-2) Tennessee Titans at (2-2) Indianapolis Colts
