It’s rare for the Arrowhead Pride staff to be so much in agreement about a game — but for the Week 4 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, everyone not only (correctly) picked the Chiefs to win, but also (incorrectly) predicted a blowout. Jared Sapp’s prediction of a 24-10 Kansas City victory ended up being closest to the final score of 23-20. The vast majority of our readers also thought it would at least be an easy victory — but to their credit, 10% of them thought it would be a close game.

In Week 5, the Chiefs are staying on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by 3.5 points.

Let’s see what the staff — and our readers — think about the matchup.

Nate Christensen (@natech32)

For a game against a 1-3 opponent, I shouldn’t be this excited — but I find this game to be fascinating. In recent history, the Chiefs have never faced a wide receiver as good (or versatile) as Justin Jefferson. Minnesota will put him in motion — and even put him in the backfield — since he can run any route from any alignment. The Chiefs will need to have coverage checks for every spot Jefferson is on. On offense, I think they’re going to move the ball, but not put up a crazy amount of points. While these offenses are both high-powered, I expect more of an efficient outing from both sides.

Chiefs 24, Vikings 20

John Dixon (@Arrowheadphones)

The Vikings’ 1-3 record suggests the team isn’t very good — but this is a time of year when it’s still a little hard to differentiate between the good and bad teams. I think a closer examination reveals one or two of their losses were to teams that I think will eventually be considered pretty good — and in Week 2’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota finished the game with a 21-7 run. The Vikings will be at home with their backs up against the wall. They are going to put up a fight — but the Chiefs should still hold on for another win.

Chiefs 31, Vikings 27

Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp)

As a fan of fun football, I am very excited to watch this game. The Vikings’ defense has blitzed at the highest rate in the league this season, and I don’t think they’ll be scared of continuing to do that. Patrick Mahomes will get his shot to get back on track — especially because Minnesota’s offense has the firepower to make this a high-scoring affair. If the Vikings clean up their incredibly bad luck with turnovers, they can upset Kansas City — but I see Mahomes going scorched Earth to avoid that.

Chiefs 34, Vikings 30

Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana)

This might be the Chiefs defense’s toughest assignment yet — and it will surely be the toughest test for Kansas City’s secondary. This game feels like a race to 30: whichever team can hit that number will win; Patrick Mahomes can’t afford to give the ball away like in Week 4. Luckily, the Chiefs’ ground game should be able to pick up where it left off. I think Kansas City pulls out a close one here.

Chiefs 31, Vikings 27

Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief)

On a very special episode of Netflix’s “Quarterback,” Patrick Mahomes squares off against Kirk Cousins for the chance to have defeated all 31 NFL teams not based in Kansas City. Expect Mahomes to respond to a week of criticism with a top-notch performance against a vulnerable defense. Also expect Isiah Pacheco to build on Week 4’s big performance, as Mahomes finds him on short routes multiple times against the Vikings’ blitz-heavy scheme. Justin Jefferson will get his, but the Chiefs’ defense should turn in a solid performance overall against one of the league’s most disappointing units. Kirk Cousins has been sacked multiple times in every game this season — a trend that should continue against a hungry Kansas City front.

Chiefs 34, Vikings 20

Stephen Serda (@StephenSerda)

I’m willing to buy into Patrick Mahomes' acknowledgment that he has to play better for the Chiefs’ offense to work. This is the perfect matchup for the offense to get back on track — and I think that’s exactly what will happen. The Vikings’ offense is the toughest test the Kansas City defense has seen this season — but I think they can also bounce back after making Zach Wilson look functional in Week 4. There should still be plenty of points in this game, but I think the Chiefs’ defense can make the difference by forcing a couple of turnovers.

Chiefs 33, Vikings 27

Matt Stagner (@stagdsp)

The Vikings have had a rough start to their season — but that doesn’t mean they aren’t a dangerous team. Justin Jefferson is the league’s best wide receiver — who is putting up monster numbers — and the team also has a talented tight end: T.J. Hockenson. If given the chance, Kirk Cousins and this offense can put up some yards and points. On defense, watch out for safety Harrison Smith. In Week 4, he had three sacks (and two tackles for loss) to go along with 14 tackles. So it won’t be a walk in the park for the defending champs — but Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense will be motivated to bounce back after a meh performance against the Jets. Watch to see if Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheo can continue being difficult to tackle — and continue to grow into being offensive centerpieces. I tend to believe that the Chiefs’ defense will continue to make its case for becoming one of the league’s top units by giving Cousins fits. The pass rush will get home with Jones and Karlaftis — and there could be a turnover or two.

Chiefs 28, Vikings 17

Pete Sweeney (@pgsween)

I always like the Chiefs to score 30-plus after what Patrick Mahomes deems a subpar performance — and I think the Vikings’ matchup will present that opportunity. As is well known, Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores has his unit blitzing a league-high 57% of snaps — and historically, this has been where Mahomes thrives. I’m curious to see what gives in this game — but regardless, I like Kansas City to score points. Between Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson (and the lesser-known K.J. Osborn and rookie Jordan Addison) this projects to be Kansas City’s toughest defensive test — so I could see the defense struggling early before settling in. But still... give me Kansas City by nine.

Chiefs 33, Vikings 24

Prop bets (from John Dixon)

Head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook and take... the over on Isiah Pacheco gaining 56.5 yards at +115, Kansas City scoring a touchdown on their first drive at +135 or Jerick McKinnon scoring anytime (and the Chiefs to winning) at +330.