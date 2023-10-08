The Game
For the NFL’s Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
Now trying for their eighth-straight AFC West title, the defending Super Bowl champions are seeking their fourth win of the season against a Minnesota team that compiled a 13-4 record in 2022, winning its first NFC North championship since 2017.
So far in 2023, things have not gone quite as well for the Vikings. They collected their first win of the season in Week 4 with an ugly 21-13 victory over the 0-3 Carolina Panthers. Before that, Minnesota had dropped one-score losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.
The Chiefs have also had some struggles. Week 4’s 23-20 victory over the New York Jets was Kansas City’s third matchup of 2023 to be decided by a single score — one of them being the season-opening 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions — but unlike the Vikings, Kansas City has emerged with a 3-1 record that is tied with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens for the AFC’s best.
This matchup has two historical footnotes. The Chiefs have not played the Vikings in Minneapolis since 2015 — so this will be Kansas City’s first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. And because Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury caused him to miss the 2019 matchup between the two teams in Kansas City, it will be his first game against Minnesota — the only NFL team he has not yet defeated.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Playing surface: Artificial
- Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 8, 2023
- Weather forecast: Indoor stadium
- Matchup history: 7-5 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Land Clark (130), umpire Paul King (121), down judge Tom Stephan (68), line judge Brian Bolinger (40), field judge Jabir Walker (26), side judge Dominique Pender (114), back judge Brad Freeman (88), replay official Bob Hubbell and replay assistant Jim Van Geffen
- Television broadcast: with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, WCCO (CBS/4-Minneapolis) and CBS affiliates nationwide — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Vikings radio broadcast: with Paul Allen and Pete Bercich on KFAN (100.3 FM-Minneapolis) and Vikings Radio Network affiliates.
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 384
- Enemy SB Nation site: The Daily Norseman
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-20
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville
|Won
17-9
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
41-10
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|Won
23-20
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Amazon
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|NFLN
8:30 a.m.
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
15
|Mon
Dec 18
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|ESPN
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
18
|TBA
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|TBA
TBA
