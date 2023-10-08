The Game

For the NFL’s Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to play the Minnesota Vikings. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

Now trying for their eighth-straight AFC West title, the defending Super Bowl champions are seeking their fourth win of the season against a Minnesota team that compiled a 13-4 record in 2022, winning its first NFC North championship since 2017.

So far in 2023, things have not gone quite as well for the Vikings. They collected their first win of the season in Week 4 with an ugly 21-13 victory over the 0-3 Carolina Panthers. Before that, Minnesota had dropped one-score losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs have also had some struggles. Week 4’s 23-20 victory over the New York Jets was Kansas City’s third matchup of 2023 to be decided by a single score — one of them being the season-opening 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions — but unlike the Vikings, Kansas City has emerged with a 3-1 record that is tied with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens for the AFC’s best.

This matchup has two historical footnotes. The Chiefs have not played the Vikings in Minneapolis since 2015 — so this will be Kansas City’s first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened in 2016. And because Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury caused him to miss the 2019 matchup between the two teams in Kansas City, it will be his first game against Minnesota — the only NFL team he has not yet defeated.

Nuts and bolts

Location : U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota Playing surface: Artificial

Artificial Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 8, 2023

3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 8, 2023 Weather forecast: Indoor stadium

Indoor stadium Matchup history: 7-5 Chiefs (regular season)

7-5 Chiefs (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -3.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Land Clark (130), umpire Paul King (121), down judge Tom Stephan (68), line judge Brian Bolinger (40), field judge Jabir Walker (26), side judge Dominique Pender (114), back judge Brad Freeman (88), replay official Bob Hubbell and replay assistant Jim Van Geffen