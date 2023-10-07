Let’s Argue: Jawaan Taylor will be fine

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue, a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Losing some early-season games helps weed out the issues

I really don't care if we play badly or lose a few regular season games this early in the season. It helps to weed out the issues. — Angie QueenofPetty (@AngiPrettyPetty) October 5, 2023

Thank you, Angie!

As someone who’s been a Kansas City Chiefs fan for over 20 years, it’s truly fascinating to see how spoiled this fanbase can be. When you witness your team host five straight AFC Championships — and win two Super Bowls during that span — I guess that comes with the territory.

Look... I get it.

Through four games, the Kansas City offense hasn’t looked crisp at all. The only complete game it has played was against the lowly Chicago Bears.

In the same breath, however, the team is 3-1 — while not playing anything close to its best. That alone should give fans optimism. I also think it’s fair to say this team deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Just two years ago, the Chiefs started 3-4 — and ended up one game away from appearing in the Super Bowl.

They’ll be fine.

There hasn’t been enough appreciation for Andy Reid finally sticking with the run

Too much focus on WRs and not enough appreciation for Pacheco and Reid finally sticking with the run when needed. — TBD (@PressDoYourJob) October 5, 2023

Whether it’s for good or bad, we’ll have all season to discuss the wide receivers. I agree, however, that right now, there needs to be more dialogue about this rushing attack — particularly when it comes to Isiah Pacheco.

Last Sunday’s against the New York Jets was a career day for the second-year back. He had career highs in rushing yards (115) receiving yards (43) and snaps (60%).

We know what Pacheco is capable of doing, so nothing he does surprises me — but as this post alludes to, it’s been the team’s recent commitment to the running game that’s been the most impressive.

Over the last three games, Pacheco has carried the ball 47 times. In that span, he’s averaged 5.2 yards per carry.

Keep feeding him!

The Chiefs should use Justyn Ross more

They should use Justyn Ross more giving the fact that no other receiver appeared as the WR1 so far... — Guilherme (@GuiAmaral10) October 6, 2023

You really thought I wasn’t going to mention about the wide receiver room?

You know me better than that.

As long as the group continues to underwhelm, the cries for Justyn Ross will only get louder and louder.

I mean... at this point, can you really blame people?

Not a single wideout has separated themselves from the pack. I understand the coaching staff may not trust Ross with the full playbook, but I find it hard to believe they can’t manufacture plays for him — especially in the red zone or on the goal line.

Jawaan Taylor will be fine

Jawaan Taylor will be fine and we should just be patient while he sorts out a very weird situation — Steve Gray (@stevegrayjr) October 5, 2023

If you ignore the penalties, Kansas City’s right tackle has been really good.

That may seem like a weird thing to say — but I think it’s fair to say there’s been a target on Taylor’s back ever since Week 1. While there are screenshots of tackles from all across the league lining up incorrectly in play after play, these players aren’t penalized.

When it comes to Taylor, it seems like the referees rarely miss an opportunity to call a penalty. I have to imagine that as the season goes on, this will calm down.