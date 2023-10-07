Week 5 of the NFL season kicked off with the Chicago Bears defeating the Washington Commanders 40-20 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 3.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (1-3) New York Jets will come to the Rocky Mountains to play the (1-3) Denver Broncos during Sunday’s late-afternoon games. The (1-3) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (2-2) Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football,” while the Los Angeles Chargers will have the week off.

Sunday’s action begins, however, with the season’s second International Series game: the (2-2) Jacksonville Jaguars will play in London for the second straight week, facing the (3-1) Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

Sunday’s early-afternoon games include an AFC North battle: the (3-1) Baltimore Ravens in Pennsylvania to take on the (2-2) Pittsburgh Steelers. That game will be on CBS (KCTV/5). Over on FOX (WDAF/4), the (1-3) New York Giants will be in Florida to face the (3-1) Miami Dolphins. Then there is a big AFC South matchup in which the (2-2) Indianapolis Colts will host the (2-2) Tennessee Titans. The (2-2) New Orleans Saints will go to Foxborough to take on the (1-3) New England Patriots and the (2-2) Houston Texans will go to Georgia to play the (2-2) Atlanta Falcons — while the (3-1) Detroit Lions will be hosting the (0-4) Carolina Panthers.

The other afternoon games will feature the (1-3) Cincinnati Bengals visiting the (1-3) Arizona Cardinals and the (4-0) Philadelphia Eagles on the west coast to face (2-2) Los Angeles Rams.

Then the (3-1) Dallas Cowboys will visit the (4-0) San Francisco 49ers for a big “Sunday Night Football” matchup, which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

In addition to the Chargers, the Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking their byes in Week 5.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 5 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 43-22-0

