Chiefs vs. Vikings final injury report: Nick Bolton, 2 others questionable

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 5, the team travels to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Matt Dickerson DT Knee DNP DNP LP QUEST Nick Bolton LB Ankle LP LP LP QUEST Wanya Morris OL Hip FP LP FP QUEST Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP FP FP - George Karlaftis DE Knee FP FP FP - Chris Jones DL Groin FP FP FP - Jack Cochrane LB Calf FP FP FP - Drue Tranquill LB Wrist FP FP FP - Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder LP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP -

Vikings

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Nick Mullens QB Back LP LP LP QUEST Brian Asamoah II LB Toe LP LP LP QUEST Lewis Cine S Hamstring LP LP LP QUEST Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle LP LP FP QUEST Garrett Bradbury C Back LP FP FP - Brian O'Neill T Rest DNP FP FP - Jordan Hicks LB Rest DNP FP FP - Harrison Smith S Rest DNP FP FP - Josh Metellus S Shoulder LP LP FP -

Some notes

Three Chiefs have been listed as questionable for Sunday’s game: starting MIKE linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) and tackle Wanya Morris (hip).

for Sunday’s game: starting MIKE linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle), defensive tackle Matt Dickerson (knee) and tackle Wanya Morris (hip). Bolton was again a limited participant in Friday’s practice. He did not participate on Monday after missing the last two games. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo indicated that Bolton’s playing status would be a gametime decision.

participant in Friday’s practice. He on Monday after missing the last two games. On Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo indicated that Bolton’s playing status would be a gametime decision. Dickerson was upgraded to limited after being held out on both Wednesday and Thursday.

after being on both Wednesday and Thursday. Morris was upgraded to being a full participant after being limited on Thursday

after being on Thursday Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) were full participants in all of this week’s practices after being limited for every Week 4 practice. After being limited with a shoulder issue on Monday, cornerback Jaylen Watson was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday. All three players are good to go for Sunday’s game.

in all of this week’s practices after being for every Week 4 practice. After being with a shoulder issue on Monday, cornerback Jaylen Watson was a on both Thursday and Friday. All three players are good to go for Sunday’s game. Minnesota’s starting center Garrett Bradbury was once again a full participant on Friday. He has no injury designation — and should therefore be expected to play.

on Friday. He has no injury designation — and should therefore be expected to play. Vikings’ Linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) has been declared questionable for the game — even though he was upgraded to full participation in Friday’s practice. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis told the “Arrowhead Pride Interview Series” that he anticipates Davenport will play on Sunday.

for the game — even though he was upgraded to in Friday’s practice. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis told the “Arrowhead Pride Interview Series” that he anticipates Davenport will play on Sunday. Three other Minnesota players have been listed as questionable for the game: backup quarterback Nick Mullens (back), linebacker Brian Asamoah II (toe) and safety Lewis Cine (hamstring) were all limited in every one of this week’s practices.

