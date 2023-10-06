Arrowheadlines: Chiefs share some plans for fans heading to Germany

The latest

The fan journey inside the ChampionShip will include multiple curated experiences designed to give all fans – no matter where they’re from – the feeling of being a part of the Chiefs: Their Draft Moment: Hold up a Chiefs jersey for their photo. The Catch: Have their photo taken hauling in a jump-ball pass. Locker Room Ready: Check out replica lockers designed like those found at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and put on shoulder pads and helmets like they’re getting ready for the game. Postgame Press Conference: Step up to the podium in front of a branded backdrop, just like they’re taking questions from the media. Celebrate with the Lombardi: Just like the Chiefs did following the 2022 season, fans can get their photo taken with the club’s Super Bowl LVII Lombardi Trophy, which is making the trip from Kansas City to Frankfurt for the game. The Skyline: Conclude the experience with a photo opportunity from the boat’s rooftop featuring the Frankfurt skyline.

Travis Kelce was asked by NFL GM if he was an ‘(expletive) ---hole’ | USA Today

“Based on information from our scouts, I questioned his character,” Newsome recalled this week to USA TODAY Sports. After reviewing a handful of Kelce moments on the videotape, Newsome threw the remote control on the table and turned to face him. He asked Kelce, “Son, are you a (expletive) ---hole?” “Yeah, that’s pretty much what happened,” Newsome said this week. “It was part of the process.” Newsome paused and reflected on his bottom-line question to Kelce. “It was a little in jest,” he said, “but also a little fastball under the chin.”

Week 5 NFL Picks Against the Spread | The Ringer

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings (+4) I want to personally thank Patrick Mahomes for sliding at the end of the Chiefs’ victory over the Jets on Monday night, allowing me to finish over .500 in my weekly picks. It did not go unnoticed! Just a heady, heady play. I support Mahomes’s decision there 1,000 percent. On a more serious note: I know the Chiefs offense will probably be fine, but it’s been a little shaky through the first four games. Kansas City has had 98 games with Mahomes as its starter. Among that sample, their four games this season have ranked 44th, 81st, 87th, and 93rd in EPA per drive. The sky is not falling, but this group’s been a bit off from what we typically expect. As for the Vikings, they suffered three one-score losses before finally picking up their first win last week in Carolina. There’s a scenario here where Mahomes goes off against a Vikings defense that is short on talent, but I’ll roll the dice and say Minnesota will keep it competitive. The pick: Vikings (+4)

Week 5 NFL picks: 49ers top Cowboys to remain undefeated; Ravens beat Steelers in Pittsburgh | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs AT Minnesota Vikings Why Tom is taking the Chiefs: The Chiefs are (probably) going to lose again at some point this season, and just based on how the NFL works, there’s a decent chance that next L will be a mild head-scratcher against a less-talented opponent. The Vikings have the pieces to push Kansas City as close to the brink as the Jets did, and they’ll be at home. I cannot, however, seriously predict Kirk Cousins’ team will finish this game with more points than Patrick Mahomes’.

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings: Interim injury reports | Daily Norseman

Limited Participation LB Brian Asamoah (toe) S Lewis Cine (hamstring) LB Marcus Davenport (ankle) S Josh Metellus (shoulder) QB Nick Mullens (back) Full Participation C Garrett Bradbury (back, upgrade from LP on Wednesday) A bit of good news for the Vikings, as Bradbury participated fully in Thursday’s practice session. This is the first time that Bradbury has been a full participant in practice since the week leading up to the season opener, so there appears to be a good chance that we could see him back in the lineup on Sunday. . .just in time to take on Chris Jones and company. Hooray!

Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘taking it day by day’ with WR Chase Claypool but wishes ‘him luck moving forward’ | NFL.com

The Bears have not yet made a transaction involving Claypool, who remains on the roster for the time being. Poles said that the Bears are “taking it day by day to figure out what our next move is.” “I always look at things from a player’s perspective,” Poles said, via Cronin. “You have a player going into his free agent year, who wants to be productive and help us, and when things aren’t going the right way, sometimes you get emotional, things don’t work out and you struggle to blend in and keep resilient and stay resilient with the rest of the crew. I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career.”

McGovern - Jets want to get Hackett ‘payback’ against Broncos | ESPN

The feeling among Hackett’s players is different. Center Connor McGovern believes Hackett was unfairly criticized by Payton, who told USA Today in late July that Hackett’s 15-game tenure last season was “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” McGovern said they’d love for Hackett to get “payback” at Empower Field, where the two 1-3 teams meet. “He got thrown under the bus — and then they tried to drag him under the bus,” McGovern told ESPN. “We wanted to rally around him from the start. He’s such a good guy. I don’t know how you want to say this — the opportunity he has — but we want to make the most of him being our playcaller.

Commanders vs. Bears score, takeaways: Chicago snaps 14-game losing streak behind D.J. Moore’s career night | CBS Sports

Why the Commanders lost You look at the Commanders defense on paper, and they have way too many former first-round picks and way too much money invested in these players to be giving up 451 total yards of offense and 40 points at home on a national stage to a previously winless team. On Fields’ first three passing attempts of the night, he had wideouts running wiiiiide open down the field. I guess that was a harbinger of things to come. The secondary struggled to contain Moore, and first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes was actually benched at one point after a couple of bad plays. Washington’s defense was incredibly disappointing on Thursday night.

Dick Butkus, Bears legend and Hall of Fame linebacker, dies at age 80 | CBS Sports

“The Butkus family confirms that football and entertainment legend Dick Butkus died peacefully in his sleep overnight at home in Malibu, California,” the Butkus family said in a statement issued through the Bears. “The Butkus family is gathering with Dick’s wife, Helen. They appreciate your prayers and support. “Additional information will be provided when it is available.” Butkus had attended the Bears’ regular season-opener against the Green Bay Packers. Never one to mince words, Butkus had poked fun at the Lions two just days prior via social media after Detroit’s season-opening win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chiefs-Vikings Preview: Steve Spagnuolo sees Jefferson, Hockenson

But asking a guy to step up is an understatement when it comes to covering Minnesota Vikings All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who is averaging 135 receiving yards per game and catching an insane 70.2% of the targets thrown his direction. “It seems like we’ve got one of these highly-rated exceptional wideouts every week,” said defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. “One of the things we looked at these last couple of days is when he catches the ball. If you’re not really good at what we call angles to the completion point, he can make you all look bad — take it to the house.” So far in 2023, the Chiefs have placed the responsibility of following the opposing team’s No. 1 wide receiver on cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who is yet to surrender a touchdown and has held opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating of 72.6. That being said, Spagnuolo also cautioned that Sneed won’t always be able to follow Sneed around the field. “We won’t we won’t always be able to get LJ on him,” admitted Spagnuolo. “They move him around enough. They got him inside. So there’ll be some times when that won’t happen, but it’ll be a good battle if they end up across from the line of scrimmage.”

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the blitz-heaviest teams in the NFL this season–and they'll see if they can keep that up this week against Patrick Mahomes and the #Chiefs.



