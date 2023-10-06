Madden Simulation: Battle of Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

The Minnesota Vikings received the ball first and could work their way past midfield before punting. The Kansas City Chiefs' first drive started on their own 11-yard line. Patrick Mahomes connected on quick passes to wide receivers Skyy Moore and Marques Valdez-Scanting — along with Isiah Pacheco's big 20-yard run, it moved the Chiefs past the 50.

The Vikings' defense could only hold the Chiefs to three points. Khyiris Tonga and Marcus Davenport sacked Mahomes on back-to-back plays to force the Chiefs to try and convert a third-and-30.

End of the first quarter: Chiefs 3, Vikings 0

Second quarter

Mahomes continued to stay perfect on pass completions as he connected with wide receiver Rashee Rice on a 19-yard play to put the Chiefs on the Vikings' 8-yard line. Three players later, tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass in the end zone and displayed a new dance routine.

Mahomes played excellent in the first half, going 21 of 23 for 240 yards and one touchdown.

The Chiefs' secondary made it a tough day for Vikings standout receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was targeted two times as both passes were out of reach. The Vikings would end up punting all four drives they had.

End of the second quarter: Chiefs 17, Vikings 0

Third quarter

The Vikings punted on their fifth drive of the game. But a positive note: Jefferson caught his first pass of the game for 52 yards. The Chiefs continued to dominate as Kelce secured his second touchdown of the game, putting the Chiefs up 27 points.

End of the third quarter: Chiefs 27, Vikings 0

Fourth quarter

At the beginning of the quarter, the Vikings threatened to score for the first time in the game. They started on the Chiefs' 1-yard line and could not punch it in for six. Drue Tranquill deflected a pass intended for Jordan Addison to force a turnover on downs.

The Chiefs started at the 1-yard line but still managed to drive the length of the field and finished with a Blake Bell touchdown, his first-ever score inside the EA Universe.

With under five minutes in the quarter, kicker Greg Joseph booted one through the uprights to avoid the shutout.

Final score: Chiefs 34, Vikings 3

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 40/47, 432 yards, 3 TD

Kirk Cousins 24/38, 320 yards

Isiah Pacheco 12 att, 76 yards, 1 TD, 5 rec, 32 yards

Alexander Mattison 10 att, 40 yards, 7 rec, 72 yards

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 10 rec, 109 yards

Travis Kelce 8 rec, 101 yards, 2 TD

Rashee Rice 7 rec, 101 yards

Skyy Moore 7 rec, 75 yards

Justin Jefferson 3 rec, 78 yards

Justin Reid 11 total, 3 solo, 1 TFL

Chris Jones 4 total 3 solo, 2.5 sack

Ivan Pace Jr. 10 total, 5 solo, 1 sack

In Week 6, the Chiefs will have a short week back at home for Thursday Night Football against division-rival Denver Broncos.