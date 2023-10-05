In Week 5’s ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs’ fans think Lucas Niang should be ‘next man up’

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

Chiefs fan confidence

The Week 5 results make it clear: if the Chiefs are playing the New York Jets, forget about a three-point win. As far as some fans are concerned, nothing but a blowout victory over the Jets is acceptable; the team’s approval rating dropped from 97% to 75%.

Weeks 5-8

A modest majority of Kansas City fans think that the team will get through the next four games undefeated — and kick off their game against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt with a record of 7-1. Make it so, No. 1.

Swing Tackle

Another modest majority think that Lucas Niang (rather than rookie Wanya Morris) should be the team’s swing tackle.

Surprising results

More than two out of five NFL fans from across the country thought the Cincinnati Bengals would beat the Tennessee Titans — not lose by more than three touchdowns. So yeah... that was a little surprising. But about one in three NFL fans thought the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the Jets was the most surprising result.

AFC turnaround teams

Among teams like the Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars, NFL fans don’t have a clear favorite for a team who can come back from a rough start. Yeah... we don’t have one, either.

NFC turnaround teams

Among NFC teams that have started slowly, a small plurality of NFL fans would pick the Los Angeles Rams to turn it around — followed by the Minnesota Vikings. These results might be a bit different if the question were to be asked next week.

Week 5 picks

NFL fans think the Chiefs will prevail in Minneapolis on Sunday afternoon... and that the Jets will beat the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers will beat the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers have a Week 5 bye.

