Chiefs vs. Vikings Thursday injury report: Jaylen Watson’s status upgraded

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 5, the team travels to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Matt Dickerson DT Knee DNP DNP - - Wanya Morris OL Hip FP LP - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle LP LP - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP FP - - George Karlaftis DE Knee FP FP - - Chris Jones DL Groin FP FP - - Jack Cochrane LB Calf FP FP - - Drue Tranquill LB Wrist FP FP - - Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder LP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - -

Vikings

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Nick Mullens QB Back LP LP - - Brian Asamoah II LB Toe LP LP - - Marcus Davenport OLB Ankle LP LP - - Lewis Cine S Hamstring LP LP - - Josh Metellus S Shoulder LP LP - - Garrett Bradbury C Back LP FP - - Brian O'Neill T Rest DNP FP - - Jordan Hicks LB Rest DNP FP - - Harrison Smith S Rest DNP FP - -

Some notes

Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) remained limited on Thursday, but cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) was upgraded from a limited to a full participant. Bolton missed the previous two games, and Watson missed the last game. Backup offensive lineman Wanya Morris (hip) was downgraded to a limited participant.

