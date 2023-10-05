Chiefs vs. Vikings Thursday injury report: Jaylen Watson’s status upgraded

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 5, the team travels to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Matt Dickerson
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Wanya Morris
|OL
|Hip
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DL
|Groin
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jack Cochrane
|LB
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Vikings
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|Back
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Brian Asamoah II
|LB
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Josh Metellus
|S
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Back
|LP
|FP
|-
|-
|Brian O'Neill
|T
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Jordan Hicks
|LB
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
|Harrison Smith
|S
|Rest
|DNP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- Linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) remained limited on Thursday, but cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) was upgraded from a limited to a full participant. Bolton missed the previous two games, and Watson missed the last game. Backup offensive lineman Wanya Morris (hip) was downgraded to a limited participant.
- Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) were full participants both Wednesday and Thursday. That’s a change from Week 4, in which they were limited for every practice heading into Sunday’s game.
- The two Vikings injuries to watch are that of starting center Garrett Bradbury, who was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. Linebacker Marcus Davenport (ankle) remained limited, but The Athletic’s Alec Lewis told the “Arrowhead Pride Interview Series” that he anticipates Davenport plays for the second straight game on Sunday.
