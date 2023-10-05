 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 5

The Chiefs play the Vikings on Sunday — but the action opens with the Bears and the Commanders on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

This weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Minneapolis to play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off with the (0-4) Chicago Bears on the road against the (2-2) Washington Commanders on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Bears, of course, fell to the Chiefs 41-10 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium two weeks ago. In their Week 3 matchup, they accumulated a 31-28 home loss to the Denver Broncos. The Commanders have also lost their last two games. In Week 3, they collected a 37-3 home loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills — and then lost a 34-31 road game to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Commanders are favored by six points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 43-21-0

Poll

Which team wins Bears (0-4) at Commanders (2-2)?

view results
  • 0%
    Bears
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Commanders
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 11-5-0
Total 43-21-0

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Ron Kopp Jr. 47 17 0 0.7344
2 5 Rocky Magaña 44 19 0 0.6984
3 2 Pete Sweeney 44 20 0 0.6875
4 4 John Dixon 43 21 0 0.6719
5 5 Matt Stagner 42 21 0 0.6667
6 5 Price Carter 41 21 0 0.6613
7 2 Jared Sapp 42 22 0 0.6563
7 8 Stephen Serda 42 22 0 0.6563
9 9 Ashley Justice 41 23 0 0.6406
9 10 Kramer Sansone 41 23 0 0.6406
11 10 Nate Christensen 40 24 0 0.6250
12 13 Dakota Watson 36 28 0 0.5625
13 12 Maurice Elston 18 15 0 0.5455

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.