On Sunday, the Chiefs seek their fourth win against an underachieving Vikings team

In Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs will be traveling to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Vikings.
Vying for its eighth-straight AFC West title, the defending NFL champions will be playing a Minnesota team that accumulated a 13-4 record in 2022, winning its first NFC North championship since 2017 before falling to the New York Giants in the postseason’s Wild Card round.
Under third-year head coach Kevin O’Donnell, veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Justin Jefferson — who led the league with 1,804 receiving yards last season — the Vikings were expected to be competitive in 2023. But last Sunday — after one-score losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers to open its campaign — the team collected its first win of the season with an ugly 21-13 victory over the 0-3 Carolina Panthers.
While the Chiefs will arrive in Minnesota tied with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens for the AFC’s best record at 3-1, they’ve had some struggles. Week 4’s 23-20 victory over the New York Jets was Kansas City’s third matchup of 2023 to be decided by a single score — one of them being the season-opening 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.