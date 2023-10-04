 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: Nick Bolton back to work

In Week 5, Kansas City travels to Minneapolis for a late-afternoon matchup.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 5, the team travels to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Matt Dickerson DT Knee DNP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Ankle LP - - -
Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder LP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP - - -
Chris Jones DE Groin FP - - -
George Karlaftis DE Knee FP - - -
Jack Cochrane LB Calf FP - - -
Drue Tranquill LB Wrist FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -

Vikings

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Brian O'Neill OT Rest DNP - - -
Jordan Hicks MLB Rest DNP - - -
Harrison Smith FS Rest DNP - - -
Garrett Bradbury C Back LP - - -
Nick Mullens QB Back LP - - -
Brian Asamoah LB Toe LP - - -
Marcus Davenport LB Ankle LP - - -
Lewis Cine S Hamstring LP - - -
Josh Metellus S Shoulder LP - - -

Some notes

  • There are signs the Chiefs are getting healthier — especially when you consider a few items: linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) were back to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. Bolton missed the previous two games and Watson missed last game.
  • Adding to that point, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) were full participants on Wednesday. That’s a change from Week 4, in which they were limited for every practice heading into Sunday’s game.

