Chiefs vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: Nick Bolton back to work

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 5, the team travels to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Matt Dickerson DT Knee DNP - - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle LP - - - Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder LP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP - - - Chris Jones DE Groin FP - - - George Karlaftis DE Knee FP - - - Jack Cochrane LB Calf FP - - - Drue Tranquill LB Wrist FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -

Vikings

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Brian O'Neill OT Rest DNP - - - Jordan Hicks MLB Rest DNP - - - Harrison Smith FS Rest DNP - - - Garrett Bradbury C Back LP - - - Nick Mullens QB Back LP - - - Brian Asamoah LB Toe LP - - - Marcus Davenport LB Ankle LP - - - Lewis Cine S Hamstring LP - - - Josh Metellus S Shoulder LP - - -

Some notes