Chiefs vs. Vikings Wednesday injury report: Nick Bolton back to work

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. In Week 5, the team travels to Minneapolis to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Matt Dickerson
|DT
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Chris Jones
|DE
|Groin
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Jack Cochrane
|LB
|Calf
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Vikings
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Brian O'Neill
|OT
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan Hicks
|MLB
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Harrison Smith
|FS
|Rest
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Back
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|Back
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Toe
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Marcus Davenport
|LB
|Ankle
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Josh Metellus
|S
|Shoulder
|LP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- There are signs the Chiefs are getting healthier — especially when you consider a few items: linebacker Nick Bolton (ankle) and cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) were back to practice in limited fashion on Wednesday. Bolton missed the previous two games and Watson missed last game.
- Adding to that point, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (toe) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (groin) were full participants on Wednesday. That’s a change from Week 4, in which they were limited for every practice heading into Sunday’s game.
