Chiefs say they are OK with current personnel in wide receiver room

This week, there has been a lot of chatter regarding the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver room happening outside of their practice facility.

On both X and radio airwaves alike, folks have claimed that the reigning world champions don’t have enough at the position despite keeping seven wide receivers at their 53-man roster deadline and continuing to carry seven through injury. Head coach Andy Reid answered the concerns with a simple answer when asked on Wednesday.

“Well, we have a couple young guys that we’re kind of bringing along, but I think they’re doing a pretty good job,” said Reid.

Later in the media session, the head coach was pressed about a potential trade for a receiver.

“Yeah, no,” he said. “I’m fine.”

Statistics currently show that the Chiefs are No. 6 in the league in terms of passing yardage, a rank aided by the team’s Week 3 blowout against the Chicago Bears, in which they had 303 passing yards. Perhaps, with that in mind, quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the blame for the lack of wide receiver production during his turn at the podium.

“I just haven’t played very good to start the season,” he admitted. “I think if I start playing better, everybody will start playing better.”

Mahomes gave the ball back to the Jets' defense twice on bad-looking picks.

“I didn’t play very well. It happens,” said the quarterback. “Two of the interceptions, I just underthrew by five to 10 yards. Missed some opportunities throughout the game, and so I just got to put us in better positions and making better decisions so that guys can go out there and work for me and make plays down the field.”

My take

Pull up the stats on the season, and you’ll find three wide receivers who have eclipsed 100 yards. Kadarius Toney has predictably started slow, but Reid explained that his “foot is feeling better” as the weeks go on.

Has it been perfect? Absolutely not. But I think the Chiefs are reasonable as they give young players like second-year receiver Skyy Moore and rookie Rashee Rice time to develop.

Look around the league at elite players — and pertaining to the salary cap, Kansas City simply does not have the space to maneuver. So... who could they get? Chase Claypool — whose second team in three seasons wants him to stay home?

Considering that former wide receivers Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster aren’t exactly producing for their new clubs, let’s keep in mind that this is pretty much the same cast of characters that won a Super Bowl last season.

Oh, and by the way, they are currently 3-1, alone at first in the AFC West and tied at the top of the conference.

Once again, the benefit of the doubt is not just deserved; in his case, it’s been well-earned.