Chiefs bring back linebacker Darius Harris ahead of Week 9 vs. Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs have brought back linebacker Darius Harris by signing him off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Harris, 27, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennesse who signed with the Chiefs following the 2019 NFL Draft. Harris stayed with the Chiefs organization through 2022, picking up two Super Bowl rings in the process.

Harris stepped up for the Chiefs during the 2022 regular season with Willie Gay Jr. suspended at the time. Appearing in 17 regular-season games, he recorded 43 tackles (23 solo), including three for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Harris added five tackles in the playoffs, including one in Kansas City’s Super Bowl win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harris linked up with the Las Vegas Raiders in early August, spending part of training camp with the team before joining their practice squad in October. The acquisition of Harris at this time is interesting, considering Gay injured his tailbone last game against the Denver Broncos.

At the time of this writing, Kansas City still has one vacant spot on its active 53-man roster. The Chiefs “host” the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday.