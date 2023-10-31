Chiefs stand pat at NFL’s trade deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline came and went at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Tuesday — and as expected, the Kansas City Chiefs stood pat. The Chiefs had been rumored to be exploring a trade of wide receiver Richie James — who remains on injured reserve (MCL) at the time of this writing — but it was not to be.
Many fans had hoped that the Chiefs would acquire a wide receiver, but they will instead lean into rookie Rashee Rice, who currently leads the room with 361 receiving yards. Tight end Travis Kelce leads the team with 583 yards.
Major trades around the league included the Washington Commanders sending pass rusher Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers and pass rusher Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears. Needing secondary help due to injury, the Buffalo Bills traded the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Rasul Douglas.
One team did make a deal for a wide receiver: the Detroit Lions, who acquired Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns.
