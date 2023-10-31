Chiefs stand pat at NFL’s trade deadline

The NFL’s trade deadline came and went at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Tuesday — and as expected, the Kansas City Chiefs stood pat. The Chiefs had been rumored to be exploring a trade of wide receiver Richie James — who remains on injured reserve (MCL) at the time of this writing — but it was not to be.

Click here to sign up for a 7-day free trial of our new premium newsletter, Arrowhead Pride Premier! An annual subscription is $50, and there’s a monthly option for $6 a month. You’ll receive three issues per week throughout the season, and Arrowhead Pride Premier will hit your inbox regularly in the offseason, bringing extensive coverage of the Chiefs from Pete Sweeney, exclusive fan Q&As, film analysis, deeper perspectives on the most important stories of the moment and beyond – and complete analysis of the team you love directly to you. Don’t miss out — sign up today!

Many fans had hoped that the Chiefs would acquire a wide receiver, but they will instead lean into rookie Rashee Rice, who currently leads the room with 361 receiving yards. Tight end Travis Kelce leads the team with 583 yards.

Major trades around the league included the Washington Commanders sending pass rusher Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers and pass rusher Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears. Needing secondary help due to injury, the Buffalo Bills traded the Green Bay Packers for cornerback Rasul Douglas.

One team did make a deal for a wide receiver: the Detroit Lions, who acquired Donovan Peoples-Jones from the Cleveland Browns.