 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs open as 2.5-point favorites over the Dolphins in Week 9

Kansas City is favored to win the International Series game in Frankfurt against the Dolphins

By John Dixon
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The (6-2) Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning, where they will welcome the (6-2) Miami Dolphins for Week 9’s NFL International Series game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time (2:30 p.m. in Germany). While this matchup will be carried on NFL Network, it will be broadcast locally on KSHB/41.

In Week 7, the Chiefs opened as 5.5-point favorites in their home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. That line held through the week before Kansas City defeated Los Angeles 31-17. Then in Week 8, the Chiefs opened as 8.5-point favorites in their second game against the Denver Broncos. By kickoff, the line had narrowed to 7 points — and Denver stunned Kansas City with a 24-9 defeat.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins opened Week 7 as 2.5-point road underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles. That spread increased to three points before the Eagles came away with a convincing 31-17 win. Then the following week, Miami was favored by 9.5 points over the New England Patriots at home — but the spread had narrowed to eight points before the Dolphins defeated the Patriots 31-17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 2.5-point favorite in Week 9’s game against the Dolphins.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.