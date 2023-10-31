Chiefs open as 2.5-point favorites over the Dolphins in Week 9

The (6-2) Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday morning, where they will welcome the (6-2) Miami Dolphins for Week 9’s NFL International Series game. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time (2:30 p.m. in Germany). While this matchup will be carried on NFL Network, it will be broadcast locally on KSHB/41.

In Week 7, the Chiefs opened as 5.5-point favorites in their home game against the Los Angeles Chargers. That line held through the week before Kansas City defeated Los Angeles 31-17. Then in Week 8, the Chiefs opened as 8.5-point favorites in their second game against the Denver Broncos. By kickoff, the line had narrowed to 7 points — and Denver stunned Kansas City with a 24-9 defeat.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins opened Week 7 as 2.5-point road underdogs against the Philadelphia Eagles. That spread increased to three points before the Eagles came away with a convincing 31-17 win. Then the following week, Miami was favored by 9.5 points over the New England Patriots at home — but the spread had narrowed to eight points before the Dolphins defeated the Patriots 31-17.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 2.5-point favorite in Week 9’s game against the Dolphins.