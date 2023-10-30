 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Chiefs exploring trade of Richie James

Perhaps Mecole Hardman might be getting his old number back.

By Pete Sweeney
Detroit Lions v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Kansas City Chiefs are exploring a trade of wide receiver Richie James.

James, 28, joined Kansas City as a free agent this past offseason. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound wide receiver broke out for 569 yards with the New York Giants in 2022. The Chiefs saw him as an asset in their wide receiver room as well as an all-around returner on special teams.

James caught one pass for six yards and registered seven returns before suffering the MCL injury that landed him on injured reserve. While James was out of the mix, the team’s old second-rounder Mecole Hardman became available — and general manager Brett Veach opted to make a trade for him.

Head coach Andy Reid said that James was “close” to a potential return when he spoke to the media on Friday. Kansas City currently has six healthy receivers on the active roster, with Justyn Ross on the Commissioner Exempt List.

So according to Fowler, it sounds as though James is the odd man out. Maybe he would be worth a late-round pick for a club that needs receiver depth.

