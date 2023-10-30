Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media via Zoom on Monday, about 16 hours after the team’s 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Reid started the presser by reiterating the main problem in Sunday’s loss: committing five turnovers in one game. Reid once again took responsibility for the loss in all three phases.

Then Reid took questions, which we have rounded up in four takeaways:

Reid said he believes the Chiefs have enough talent on offense.

There have been many calls from fans for Kansas City to make a move for a wide receiver by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline — but even after Sunday’s loss to Denver, the head coach feels like the team has enough pass-catching talent.

“I do,” noted Reid. “[The loss] was a combination of things. It was one of those where we were kind of chasing — whether it was starting with me with a play call, whether it was the play that was called was OK — but you had a breakdown in protection. [Or] whether the protection was good and the play was good, the receiver dropped the ball — or we didn’t make the right read from our quarterback side. Or we were running a wrong route.”

Going in about as far as this head coach will ever go on this topic, Reid explained the players simply need to play better.

“When I mentioned that [Sunday] night about the things that I hadn’t seen before from this group — who I have a lot of trust in — I saw things that I hadn’t seen before. Somewhere, I didn’t get that point across to the guys and my coaches. We’ve got to make sure we do a better job there.”

Reid felt like wide receiver Skyy Moore might have been held what initially appeared to be a key drop against the Broncos.

The second-year wideout appeared to drop what would have been a game-changing touchdown.

On 4th & 3 in Denver territory, #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes drops a great pass to WR Skyy Moore in the end zone...but it's dropped.

Reid saw the play differently after watching the tape.

“Sky Moore’s going to take heat for dropping the ball,” said Reid. “Well, when you look at it on tape, you see that his inside arm was dragged down away from the ball. The officials are human. They do a good job. Sometimes, it’s hard to see everything. That’s a tough deal by angles and all that. I would tell you [that] the majority of [the] time, they do a good job with all that.”

Reid outlined what it takes to bounce back in the NFL following a loss like Sunday’s.

Kansas City will have to find a way to respond against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in Germany.

“You’ve got to learn from it, and there’s a couple ways you could go about it,” said Reid. “You can hang your head, or you can face the facts and try and get better. We’ve tried to go about it that way — [to] make ourselves a better team. I don’t know if that ties in the wins or losses after a bad game, but that’s the way we approach it.

“We’ve got good players here — and good coaches. There’s a small margin between winning and losing in this league. So you got to stay on top of your game — all the time, every minute of it. You start with that, and then you go to the rest of it: things we can learn from.”

Reid explained his strategy on leaving for Germany on Thursday.

The Dolphins are traveling to Germany on Monday, whereas the Chiefs are planning to fly there Thursday evening. Without stating it exactly, Reid cited his 45-10 London win over the Detroit Lions during the 2015 season for his plan this weekend.

“Everybody kind of does it a little different,” said Reid. “We did this a couple years ago when we went to London. I’ve done it before with other teams, and so it worked. I’ve kind of stuck by it. We’ll see how it goes.

“Anyway, I’m not sure there’s any right or wrong way. Teams have done it all different ways, but I’ve had success doing it this way.”