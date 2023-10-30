AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season concludes with the (3-4) Las Vegas Raiders on the road to face the (5-2) Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

After starting the season 1-3, the Raiders have won two of their last three games. In Week 5, they grabbed a 17-13 road win over the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” — and then followed that with another road victory: a 21-17 decision over the New England Patriots. Back at home for Week 7, they collected a 30-12 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

After going 1-1 to open the season, the Lions collected four consecutive victories of 14 or more points against the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers, the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But then in Week 7, they were steamrolled by the Baltimore Ravens 38-6.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Lions are favored by 7 points.

Here are our picks for Monday night's game. Be sure to cast your vote, too

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 75-45-0

READER RECORD: 75-45-0

Poll Which team wins Raiders (3-4) at Lions (5-2)?
14% Raiders (8 votes)

85% Lions (49 votes)
57 votes total

