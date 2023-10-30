 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 8

Week 8 concludes with the Raiders and Lions in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Detroit Lions v Baltimore Ravens Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Week 8 of the NFL season concludes with the (3-4) Las Vegas Raiders on the road to face the (5-2) Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”

After starting the season 1-3, the Raiders have won two of their last three games. In Week 5, they grabbed a 17-13 road win over the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” — and then followed that with another road victory: a 21-17 decision over the New England Patriots. Back at home for Week 7, they collected a 30-12 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears.

After going 1-1 to open the season, the Lions collected four consecutive victories of 14 or more points against the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers, the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But then in Week 7, they were steamrolled by the Baltimore Ravens 38-6.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Lions are favored by 7 points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 75-45-0

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (3-4) at Lions (5-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 14%
    Raiders
    (8 votes)
  • 85%
    Lions
    (49 votes)
57 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (4-3) at Titans (2-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 70%
    Falcons
    (372 votes)
  • 29%
    Titans
    (157 votes)
529 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (3-3) at Panthers (0-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 87%
    Texans
    (459 votes)
  • 12%
    Panthers
    (67 votes)
526 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (5-2) at Steelers (4-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 63%
    Jaguars
    (342 votes)
  • 36%
    Steelers
    (195 votes)
537 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (3-4) at Packers (2-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 89%
    Vikings
    (466 votes)
  • 10%
    Packers
    (57 votes)
523 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (3-4) at Colts (3-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 41%
    Saints
    (216 votes)
  • 58%
    Colts
    (304 votes)
520 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (2-5) at Dolphins (5-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 17%
    Patriots
    (90 votes)
  • 82%
    Dolphins
    (437 votes)
527 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (3-3) at Giants (2-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 85%
    Jets
    (439 votes)
  • 14%
    Giants
    (74 votes)
513 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (6-1) at Commanders (3-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 88%
    Eagles
    (459 votes)
  • 11%
    Commanders
    (62 votes)
521 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (3-4) at Cowboys (4-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Rams
    (139 votes)
  • 73%
    Cowboys
    (376 votes)
515 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (4-2) at Seahawks (4-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 36%
    Browns
    (187 votes)
  • 63%
    Seahawks
    (326 votes)
513 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (3-3) at 49ers (5-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 22%
    Bengals
    (118 votes)
  • 77%
    49ers
    (407 votes)
525 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (5-2) at Cardinals (1-6)?

This poll is closed

  • 93%
    Ravens
    (479 votes)
  • 6%
    Cardinals
    (31 votes)
510 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (2-5) at Chargers (2-4)?

This poll is closed

  • 17%
    Bears
    (90 votes)
  • 82%
    Chargers
    (420 votes)
510 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (3-3) at Bills (4-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 33%
    Buccaneers
    (50 votes)
  • 66%
    Bills
    (99 votes)
149 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chiefs (6-1) at Broncos (2-5)?

This poll is closed

  • 18%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (56 votes)
  • 45%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (136 votes)
  • 30%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (92 votes)
  • 3%
    Broncos in a close game
    (12 votes)
  • 0%
    Broncos in an easy win
    (2 votes)
  • 0%
    Broncos in a blowout
    (3 votes)
301 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.