AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season concludes with the (3-4) Las Vegas Raiders on the road to face the (5-2) Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football.”
After starting the season 1-3, the Raiders have won two of their last three games. In Week 5, they grabbed a 17-13 road win over the Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football” — and then followed that with another road victory: a 21-17 decision over the New England Patriots. Back at home for Week 7, they collected a 30-12 loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears.
After going 1-1 to open the season, the Lions collected four consecutive victories of 14 or more points against the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers, the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But then in Week 7, they were steamrolled by the Baltimore Ravens 38-6.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Lions are favored by 7 points.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 75-45-0
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (3-4) at Lions (5-2)?
This poll is closed
-
14%
Raiders
-
85%
Lions
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (4-3) at Titans (2-4)?
This poll is closed
-
70%
Falcons
-
29%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Texans (3-3) at Panthers (0-6)?
This poll is closed
-
87%
Texans
-
12%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (5-2) at Steelers (4-2)?
This poll is closed
-
63%
Jaguars
-
36%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (3-4) at Packers (2-4)?
This poll is closed
-
89%
Vikings
-
10%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Saints (3-4) at Colts (3-4)?
This poll is closed
-
41%
Saints
-
58%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (2-5) at Dolphins (5-2)?
This poll is closed
-
17%
Patriots
-
82%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Jets (3-3) at Giants (2-5)?
This poll is closed
-
85%
Jets
-
14%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (6-1) at Commanders (3-4)?
This poll is closed
-
88%
Eagles
-
11%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Rams (3-4) at Cowboys (4-2)?
This poll is closed
-
26%
Rams
-
73%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Browns (4-2) at Seahawks (4-2)?
This poll is closed
-
36%
Browns
-
63%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (3-3) at 49ers (5-2)?
This poll is closed
-
22%
Bengals
-
77%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (5-2) at Cardinals (1-6)?
This poll is closed
-
93%
Ravens
-
6%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Bears (2-5) at Chargers (2-4)?
This poll is closed
-
17%
Bears
-
82%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (3-3) at Bills (4-3)?
This poll is closed
-
33%
Buccaneers
-
66%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Chiefs (6-1) at Broncos (2-5)?
This poll is closed
-
18%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
45%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
30%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
3%
Broncos in a close game
-
0%
Broncos in an easy win
-
0%
Broncos in a blowout
