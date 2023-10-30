10 excuses overheard after the Chiefs’ loss to the Broncos

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ eight-year domination over them with a 24-9 victory. Here are some of the excuses Tom Ruprecht overheard during the Chiefs’ ugly loss in the Rocky Mountains.
- “We’re not gonna freak out over a loss in which the Broncos’ game ball goes to a microbe in Patrick Mahomes’ stomach.”
- “Well, we’d never go so far as to suggest that Mahomes is suffering from a stomach illness brought on by watching tape of the Broncos offense two weeks ago, but…”
- “You hate to pin it on one person, but this loss falls squarely on the shoulders of that two-year-old who gave Mahomes’ kid the flu.”
- “There was a little bit of looking ahead to the Miami Dolphins game in Frankfurt, Germany. For instance, L’Jarius Sneed skipped film study classes to attend German Berlitz classes.”
- “We just need to bite the bullet and replace Skky Moore with Justin Simmons.”
- “Look... there’s no getting around the fact that we were without Nick Bolton and Taylor Swift.”
- “Today was the day Russell Wilson went out there and established himself as the third-best passer in Denver — behind only Nikola Jokic and some dude on the Avalanche.”
- “Michael Jordan didn’t have to play his ‘flu game’ in 31 degrees and snow.”
- “We’re in Colorado. There’s snow. So we figured, ‘Why not give Chiefs fans the worst horror show since The Shining?’”
- “Hey... after 16 straight defeats, even your dumbest opponent learns something.”
Loading comments...