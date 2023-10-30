10 excuses overheard after the Chiefs’ loss to the Broncos

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos ended the Kansas City Chiefs’ eight-year domination over them with a 24-9 victory. Here are some of the excuses Tom Ruprecht overheard during the Chiefs’ ugly loss in the Rocky Mountains.

“We’re not gonna freak out over a loss in which the Broncos’ game ball goes to a microbe in Patrick Mahomes’ stomach.” “Well, we’d never go so far as to suggest that Mahomes is suffering from a stomach illness brought on by watching tape of the Broncos offense two weeks ago, but…” “You hate to pin it on one person, but this loss falls squarely on the shoulders of that two-year-old who gave Mahomes’ kid the flu.” “There was a little bit of looking ahead to the Miami Dolphins game in Frankfurt, Germany. For instance, L’Jarius Sneed skipped film study classes to attend German Berlitz classes.” “We just need to bite the bullet and replace Skky Moore with Justin Simmons.” “Look... there’s no getting around the fact that we were without Nick Bolton and Taylor Swift.” “Today was the day Russell Wilson went out there and established himself as the third-best passer in Denver — behind only Nikola Jokic and some dude on the Avalanche.” “Michael Jordan didn’t have to play his ‘flu game’ in 31 degrees and snow.” “We’re in Colorado. There’s snow. So we figured, ‘Why not give Chiefs fans the worst horror show since The Shining?’” “Hey... after 16 straight defeats, even your dumbest opponent learns something.”