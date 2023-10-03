Week 5 AP NFL power rankings: Bengals and Steelers plummet

I want to open up this week’s rankings with a thank-you — one that is addressed to the NFL for always bringing the Jacksonville Jaguars to London.

I believe the league does this for a specific reason: so that it can protect the ticket allocation for returning fans like me. I get it. Why would you want to excite the British public with teams like the San Francisco 49ers or the Miami Dolphins? That would only mean that people like myself wouldn’t be able to easily get tickets every single year.

Thank you. And please keep looking out for the older UK fans like me.

More Traylor though, please.

This week’s voters were Stephen Serda, Rocky Magana, Jared Sapp, , Price Carter, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson and myself.

1. San Francisco 49ers (1st)

Christian McCaffery is a genuine MVP contender.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (3rd)

The inability of anyone to stop (or replicate) the tush push is both funny and frustrating.

3. Buffalo Bills (5th)

Josh Allen is on a heater right now.

4. Kansas City Chiefs (4th)

The Chiefs continue to provide evidence that their margin of error is greater than any team in NFL history.

5. Dallas Cowboys (6th)

A bounce-back win.

6. Miami Dolphins (2nd)

A much-needed humbling.

7. Baltimore Ravens (7th)

I swear they always beat the Browns.

8. Detroit Lions (8th)

Green Bay is their new home away from home.

9. Seattle Seahawks (10th)

How many sacks?

10. Los Angeles Chargers (11th)

Did anyone fear for Derrick Thomas’ record on Sunday? I know I did.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (14th)

My opening was sarcasm. If you didn’t get that, then maybe these rankings aren’t for you.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (21st)

They look like the best of a bad bunch in the NFC South.

13. Washington Commanders (17th)

They should have gone for two.

14. Cleveland Browns (13th)

Being ranked this highly just highlights how bad the league is right now.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (9th)

You may always be open, Ja’Marr — but you’re not getting the ball!

16. Green Bay Packers (12th)

The Packers are now officially the Lions’ little brothers.

17. Los Angeles Rams (19th)

Hands up if you have Puka Nacua on your fantasy team.

18. Houston Texans (27th)

CJ Stroud has been very impressive.

19. Tennessee Titans (23rd)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

20. New Orleans Saints (16th)

Derek Carr completed 27 passes for 127 yards...

21. Minnesota Vikings (20th)

They will put up a fight against the Chiefs.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers (15th)

Perhaps this will be the year they finally have a losing record under Mike Tomlin.

23. Indianapolis Colts (22nd)

Imagine coming back from 23 points down... to lose anyway.

24. Atlanta Falcons (18th)

One of the worst teams I have ever seen live.

25. New York Jets (26th)

Perhaps you should be looking in the mirror, Jets fans.

26. New England Patriots (24th)

Bill has lost his touch.

27. Arizona Cardinals (29th)

Were never really in it against the 49ers.

28. New York Giants (25th)

Daniel Jones earns way too much money.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (28th)

Josh McDaniels is determined to get fired.

30. Carolina Panthers (30th)

Watch this block on Kirk Cousins...

KIRK COUSIN THROWS A PICK-6 pic.twitter.com/VtZ3zrHjOH — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 1, 2023

31. Denver Broncos (31st)

Well done! You won a game!

32. Chicago Bears (32nd)

They deserve everything coming their way.