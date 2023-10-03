From the Editors Show: Week 4 ‘marinated’ takeaways

On the latest episode of the Arrowhead Pride Editors’ Show podcast, Pete Sweeney and John Dixon discuss their ‘marinated takeaways’ from the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 4 win over the New York Jets.

(Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here. It is also available on Spotify.)

The Chiefs' final drive

John: “The Chiefs’ final drive included Patrick Mahomes converting a third-and-22 after a penalty, a third-and-20 play that was converted by a defensive holding penalty and a third-and-1 that was converted when Travis Kelce took a direct snap and handed it off to Jerick McKinnon... They got the ball at the 47-yard line and the drive gained 45 yards in 15 plays... It was astonishing that the Chiefs were able to drag it out that long. It was almost as if they intended to be in those third-down situations so they could take more time off the clock.”

An argument against official complaints

Pete: “Not everyone is going to love this one, but I just think complaining about the referees is such a loser thing to do. The game is 60 minutes long and you have a million plays. If you play better than the other team it shouldn’t matter what the referees are doing... There are a lot of Jets fans complaining about the defensive holding call and I’d say maybe their quarterback shouldn’t fumble the football and give it back to Kansas City. Chiefs fans aren’t innocent in this either. There are always questionable calls but the Chiefs were up big early in the game. The Chiefs didn’t find themselves in a close contest because of the referees and the questionable safety and horsecollar calls — it was because Patrick Mahomes threw two bad interceptions... I just get annoyed by the referee complaints.”

Zach Wilson played the game of his life

John: “We always talk about how teams have the Chiefs targeted when they look at their schedules. I thought about that when I saw someone mention that Zach Wilson played the game of his life on Sunday night. As it turns out, Zach Wilson did play the game of his life! His passer rating was over 105 on Sunday night and it’s only the second time in his career he’s had a passer rating over 100. The other one was in a Jets upset win over the Bills last season... Even the worst NFL player is capable of having a great game once in a while. We saw that on Sunday night because Zach Wilson was playing the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Another solid game out of Drue Tranquill in relief

Pete: “It was another solid game from Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill. That’s another example of the Chiefs' depth on the defensive side of the ball this season. This got me thinking about my next marinated takeaway and it’s about the Chiefs being another day closer to the return of defensive lineman Charles Omenihu. Omenihu has a chance to really give the Chiefs some relief on the defensive line and adding that kind of addition mid-season is something to keep a close eye on for the defense.”

