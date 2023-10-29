Andy Reid blames himself for Chiefs’ 5 turnovers against Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon, ending a 16-game winning streak Kansas City had built against its AFC West rival over the past eight seasons.

Afterwards, head coach Andy Reid identified the biggest factor in the team’s disappointing performance — and took full ownership of it.

“Five turnovers,” declared Reid. “I think that’s the obvious [problem]... 17 points we gave them — really off of turnovers [and] great field position.

“I take full responsibility for it. I saw things this afternoon I haven’t seen from the guys. That’s my responsibility: to make sure they’re right. We weren’t right today.”

When the Chiefs weren’t turning the ball over to the Broncos’ defense on Sunday, they weren’t being effective with it, either. Issues with red zone offense that surfaced when they played the Broncos in Week 6 were only compounded. Kansas City crossed Denver’s 20-yard line three times, managing two field goals and a lost fumble.

Reid denied that the Broncos came with any new wrinkles in the rematch.

“It was basically the same stuff they’ve shown,” he observed. “They did a nice job, though. They did a better job than we did.”

Reid believes the loss demonstrates the league’s narrow margin of success.

“You miss an inch in this league,” he said, “and it’s a mile. It just kills you. You can’t be off — not like this.”

Reid will be thorough in evaluating his own performance on Sunday.

“They did better,” he said of the Broncos. “We didn’t execute the way we needed to. I need to go back and look at the things that I called. [It was] not very good.”

As we have seen after regular-season losses over his decade in Kansas City, Reid again demonstrated the patient approach that has served him so well.

“Things happen,” he said. “You’ve got work it out, take it to heart, learn from it — and move on.”