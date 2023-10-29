 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Andy Reid provides injury update following Chiefs’ loss to Broncos

On Sunday, Willie Gay Jr. injured his tailbone and Patrick Mahomes cut his non-throwing hand.

By Pete Sweeney
Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media following the team’s 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, saying that the only real injury concern coming out of the game was one suffered by linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

“The rest of the guys will be sore,” said Reid. “Willie has a tailbone issue. We just got to check it out and see where we’re at with that.”

It was a good sign that Reid did not mention Drue Tranquill, who was also roughed up on Sunday. Late in the game, it appeared that quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered some cuts to his non-throwing hand.

“He scratched that thing up pretty good,” said Reid of Mahomes’ hand. “He’ll get that worked on.”

Mahomes wasn’t exactly sure how the injury might have happened.

“It looked like I got stepped on,” he said after the game. “I didn’t notice it until I started walking to the sideline after the fourth-down play.”

Kansas City will have to turn the page quickly to their Week 9 opponent: the Miami Dolphins. The first injury report of the week will be available on Wednesday afternoon.

