AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Broncos

On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 24-9.

Whether it was because of the weather, the upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins or Patrick Mahomes being sick, the Chiefs started slow — committing three turnovers in the first half.

Mahomes threw an interception and also lost a fumble. The other turnover happened when Marquez Valdez-Scantling secured a catch, made a football move and had the ball was punched loose.

The Chiefs are a better team than the Broncos, but you can lose to anybody if you play poorly on special teams and turn the ball over.



Broncos' scoring drives started on Kansas City 39 and then the 50. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 29, 2023

Luckily, the Chiefs' defense bailed out the offense; they held the Broncos to 14 points before halftime.

Justin Reid went down with an injury in the first half but made an immediate impact during the conclusion of the Broncos’ first drive out of halftime: Reid trimmed the snap perfectly and blocked a field goal.

JUSTIN REID BLOCKS IT — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 29, 2023

A positive from today’s game is the performance of Harrison Butker, who was the only Chiefs player to score. We need to show him love for being one of the league’s most accurate kickers.

The Broncos did just what head coach Sean Payton wanted them to do: control the clock and keep Mahomes off the field.

