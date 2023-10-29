According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been added to the team’s injury report with an illness before the team takes on the Denver Broncos on Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs added QB Patrick Mahomes to their injury report this morning with an illness. He still is expected to play today vs. the Broncos. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

According to Schefter, Mahomes is still expected to play in the game — which will mark the second time Kansas City has played Denver over the course of 18 days. When the two teams met for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football,” Mahomes completed 30 passes (on 40 attempts) for 306 yards, a touchdown and an interception as the Chiefs defeated the Broncos 19-8.

This is not an especially surprising development. Kansas City placekicker Harrison Butker missed the team’s Thursday practice with an illness — and late in the week, Mahomes’ wife Brittany posted on social media that both the couple’s children had been sick with a “stomach bug” — and that she had also come down with it.