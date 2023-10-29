Week 8 early games discussion

In Week 8, the Kansas City Chiefs are visiting the Denver Broncos. That game will kick off at 3:25 Arrowhead Time.
Until then, there’s plenty of NFL action to take in. Let’s talk about the early games.
- (5-2) Jacksonville Jaguars at (4-2) Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS — locally on KCTV/5)
- (3-4) Los Angeles Rams at (4-2) Dallas Cowboys (FOX — locally on WDAF/4)
- (2-5) New England Patriots at (5-2) Miami Dolphins
- (6-1) Philadelphia Eagles at (3-4) Washington Commanders
- (3-4) Minnesota Vikings at (2-4) Green Bay Packers
- (3-3) New York Jets at (2-5) New York Giants
- (4-3) Atlanta Falcons at (2-4) Tennessee Titans
- (3-3) Houston Texans at (0-6) Carolina Panthers
- (3-4) New Orleans Saints at (3-4) Indianapolis Colts
