Chiefs-Broncos 5 questions with the enemy: Has Denver lost hope?

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored to win. We welcome Ian St. Clair of Mile High Report — our sister SBNation site covering the Denver Broncos — for Five Questions with the Enemy.

Russell Wilson only passed for 95 yards in Week 6. What did the Chiefs’ defense do that stifled him?

As would happen with any quarterback at any level of play, Kansas City got consistent pressure on him. Wilson didn’t have the time to progress through his reads to find open receivers. Tied into that, the Broncos receivers couldn’t get open. So it was the perfect storm for a bad offensive showing… or a great defensive showing for the Chiefs. I’d expect much the same this Sunday in Denver, too.

Are Broncos fans already looking ahead to the offseason?

Since Denver fans have been in this mode for seven years, they’re not even looking forward to the offseason anymore. Nothing changes. Apathy is the best word to describe how fans feel about the Broncos right now — and that includes the offseason. Until this franchise proves it on the field, there’s really nothing to get excited about or look forward to. It’s the same sorry song on repeat — and fans don’t want to hear it any longer. Traded for Russell Wilson? Nothing. Trade for Sean Payton? Nothing. Prove it. The time for cheap talk is over.

Will the Broncos be sellers before the trade deadline? Who could be on the block?

What I expect and what will happen are two totally different things. I have a feeling the Broncos have deluded themselves into thinking they can still compete. How they think that, I have no clue. Perhaps I’m jaded and pissed off about the last seven years, but when you go through something for seven years and nothing changes, you have low expectations. So that’s a “me” problem. I think Denver should trade everyone they can get NFL Draft picks for — and that includes Pat Surtain. If a team offers two first-round picks for Surtain, I take it. This team isn’t close to competing. So blow it up and start over. The best way to do that is draft picks.

How can the Broncos have a decent amount of success against Mahomes?

I hope that Mahomes toys with Denver again. In the game just over two weeks ago, you got the impression the Chiefs’ offense was a lion toying with the Denver defense that was a mouse. If Andy Reid, Mahomes and the Kansas City offense wanted to dominate, they would have. After what the Kansas City just did to the Chargers, I think the offense moves at will against the Broncos this week. For Denver to have a chance, they need to pressure Mahomes and find a way to cover Travis Kelce — which they have never been able to do. That’s a lot of words to say this: They won’t do anything to have success against Mahomes, since this franchise has never had success against Mahomes.

The Chiefs are touchdown favorites. Can the Broncos cover? Who’s your best anytime touchdown bet?

Anything is possible — but, no, Denver should not cover on Sunday. I’m surprised the line isn’t closer to what it was for the game in Kansas City when the Chiefs covered that spread. As for the best anytime touchdown bet, I’m going to back to what I told you for the TNF game: Kelce. The only thing he didn’t do in that game was score a touchdown. He does on Sunday. Granted: it’s not the best value at -145 at DraftKings Sportsbook — but if you’re looking for value, how about Mecole Hardman at +425? He only had one catch against Los Angeles, but you would think his production would go up in his second game back with the Chiefs.

