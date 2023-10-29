For the Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the aggregate prediction of our contributors was a 29-24 Kansas City victory — which was considerably different from the 31-17 final. Pete Sweeney had the best individual prediction (his call for 30-22 Chiefs’ win was among this season’s closest predictions), but not a single staffer thought a blowout was coming. Our readers, at least, considered that possibility; 8% of them thought the Chiefs would win by 14 or more.

In Week 8, the Chiefs face the Denver Broncos on Empower Field at Mile High. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by 7 points.

Let’s see what the staff — and our readers — think about the matchup.

Nate Christensen (@natech32)

I say this every time Kansas City plays a divisional opponent: these games are weird. Two weeks ago, it was a frustrating affair in which only 27 total points were scored. This time? We’re going the other way. I expect both teams to come out with better offensive game plans. The Chiefs will still win comfortably, but I think Denver does enough to make them sweat.

Chiefs 38, Broncos 28

John Dixon (@Arrowheadphones)

I’m always the guy who predicts a close game against a divisional opponent — and this time, the public seems to agree with that idea. While the betting line opened with the Chiefs at -8.5, it has narrowed to -7. But for this game, I’m not buying in. On a cold day in the Rocky Mountains, my money is on Patrick Mahomes running up the score.

Chiefs 28, Broncos 10

Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp)

I’m ready to get past this game and look forward to Germany. The Chiefs, however, need to stay in the present. This game will mean everything to the Broncos — and without Nick Bolton playing for Kansas City, I can see the Denver offense finding more success on the ground than they did in Week 6. But I also think the Chiefs’ offense continues its momentum from last week by actually finishing its red-zone drives.

Chiefs 34, Broncos 16

Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana)

This game kind of feels like “Groundhog Day.” It’s as if the NFL schedule-makers knew how uncompetitive these two games would be, so they just lumped them nearly back-to-back in the middle of the season to get them off the table. If you watched the game two weeks ago, you know what to expect — except that in the snow and cold, Denver should look even sloppier. Don’t expect head coach Andy Reid to show his hand by putting anything new on tape ahead of next week’s game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany. I don’t think I’ve ever been less worried about the outcome of a game.

Chiefs 18, Broncos 6

Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief)

It appears that the Broncos have put off their impending fire sale in the hope of winning their October Super Bowl by finally ending the Chiefs’ winning streak. Expect a fairly similar performance to the Week 6 game — only this time, Kansas City breaks through in one more of its red-zone opportunities. With their eyes on the busy international week ahead, the Chiefs may try to shorten the clock with a heavy dose of running back Isiah Pacheco. But against a Kansas City defense that now boasts Charles Omenihu, there is no reason to expect Denver to perform any better.

Chiefs 24, Broncos 10

Stephen Serda (@StephenSerda)

The Chiefs are coming off their most impressive showing of the season against the Chargers. It might be that the Broncos really do have their A-game ready to go, which would allow them to showcase the players they’d like to move ahead of next week’s trade deadline. But I don’t believe that will be enough to upset Kansas City. In years past, we’ve sometimes seen the Chiefs’ offense suffer a letdown in this kind of situation — but with the defense playing at an elite level, I don’t see that happening. The Kansas City offense will continue to show signs of improvement — and the defense will continue to be elite.

Chiefs 31, Broncos 13

Matt Stagner (@stagdsp)

The Chiefs just played the Broncos, so how could this game be any different? Well, the Kansas City offense is playing better since their last meeting. Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are (as usual) on another level — and every week, Rahsee Rice and Isiah Pacheco continue to strengthen the other legs of the offensive stool, which is looking more and more balanced. Finally, the addition of Charles Omenihu makes the defense (and its pass rush) something for which the Broncos have no answer.

Chiefs 28, Broncos 15

Pete Sweeney (@pgsween)

This is the second matchup between these teams in 18 days. Yet somehow, this one feels a bit different. Last time, the Broncos’ organization was a mess. This time, they are (somehow) coming off a win over the Green Bay Packers. I like the Broncos to make this tough, but if the Chiefs don’t turn the ball over, it shouldn’t matter. An interesting game gets less interesting in the fourth quarter as Kansas City pulls away.

Chiefs 33, Broncos 16

Prop bets (from Pete Sweeney)

Head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook and take... the Patrick Mahomes props.

Over 276.5 passing yards (-115)

Over 2.5 touchdowns (+150)

Over 24.5 rushing yards (-115)