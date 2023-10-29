Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch, TV schedule, matchup history, odds and more

The Game
For the second time in 18 days, the Kansas City Chiefs have an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos — but this time, the game will be at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.
When these two teams met on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football,” the Chiefs gathered three turnovers and 389 yards of offense — but scored just one touchdown during five trips to the red zone. Still, the Kansas City defense (and placekicker Harrison Butker, who kicked four field goals that included a 60-yarder) allowed the team to beat a 10.5-point spread in a 19-8 victory.
Since then, the defending world champions turned in one of their most impressive games of the season — a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead that gave them a 6-1 record to lead the AFC — while Denver picked up only its second win of 2023 by edging the Green Bay Packers 19-17.
Despite the wide disparity of their teams’ records, the offenses are led by two of the league’s top quarterbacks: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Denver’s Russell Wilson, who now rank sixth and seventh respectively in passer rating. (When the teams met less than three weeks ago, Mahomes ranked 11th and Russell ranked fourth).
Team rankings have also changed since the last meeting. The Chiefs now rank sixth in points scored (25.4 per game, up from ninth in Week 6) and second in points allowed (15.0, up from fifth). The Broncos now rank 19th in scoring (21.1, down from 10th) and 31st in points allowed (31.0, up from 32nd).
Then there are the streaks. In the last matchup, Kansas City won its 16th consecutive game against Denver. With a win, the Chiefs will be one step closer to the NFL record of 20 straight, which was set by the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s. In addition, a victory will make Mahomes the first quarterback in NFL history to have a 13-0 record against another team.
Over the weekend, a major winter storm passed through Colorado. Although snowfall is expected to end on Sunday morning, seven inches of snow remains on the ground. At kickoff, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature near 28 degrees.
Nuts and bolts
- Location: Empower Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Weather forecast: Snow on the ground, 28° and partly cloudy, winds NNE at 5 mph
- Matchup history: 72-54 Chiefs (regular season)
- Odds: Chiefs -7, per DraftKings Sportsbook
- Officials: Referee Brad Allen (122), umpire Duane Heydt (42), down judge Sarah Thomas (53), line judge Walter Flowers (32), field judge Rick Patterson (15), side judge Boris Cheek (41), back judge Greg Yette (38), replay official Kirt Shay and replay assistant Brian Davies
- Television broadcast: with Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins on KCTV (CBS/5-Kansas City), Chiefs Mobile App, KCNC (CBS/4-Denver) and CBS affiliates nationwide — see coverage map
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Paramount+
- Chiefs radio broadcast: with Mitch Holthus, Danan Hughes and Josh Klingler on WDAF (106.5 FM-Kansas City) and Chiefs Radio Network affiliates
- Chiefs Spanish radio broadcast: with Kike Morales, Oscar Monterroso and Hannah Bassham on KCWJ (1030 AM-Kansas City), KSSA (105.9 FM-Garden City) and KGHF (99.7 HD2-Wichita), Chiefs Mobile App, Tico-Sports.com and NFL Game Pass
- Broncos radio broadcast: with Dave Logan, Rick Lewis and Susie Wargin on KOA (850 AM-Denver), KRFX (103.5 FM-Denver) and Broncos Radio Network affiliates
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 386
- Enemy SB Nation site: Mile High Report
- Twitter: Arrowhead Pride
- Facebook: Please like us!
2023 Schedule
|Wk
1
|Thu
Sep 7
|Lions
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Lost
21-20
|Wk
2
|Sun
Sep 17
|@Jaguars
|EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville
|Won
17-9
|Wk
3
|Sun
Sep 24
|Bears
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
41-10
|Wk
4
|Sun
Oct 1
|@Jets
|MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ
|Won
23-20
|Wk
5
|Sun
Oct 8
|@Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis
|Won
27-20
|Wk
6
|Thu
Oct 12
|Broncos
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
19-8
|Wk
7
|Sun
Oct 22
|Chargers
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|Won
31-17
|Wk
8
|Sun
Oct 29
|@Broncos
|Empower Field
Denver
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
9
|Sun
Nov 5
|Dolphins
|Frankfurt Stadium
Germany
|NFLN
KSHB
8:30 a.m.
|Wk
10
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|Wk
11
|Mon
Nov 20
|Eagles
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
12
|Sun
Nov 26
|@Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
13
|Sun
Dec 3
|@Packers
|Lambeau Field
Green Bay
|NBC
7:20 p.m.
|Wk
14
|Sun
Dec 10
|Bills
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
15
|Mon
Dec 18
|@Patriots
|Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA
|ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
|Wk
16
|Mon
Dec 25
|Raiders
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
Noon
|Wk
17
|Sun
Dec 31
|Bengals
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City
|CBS
3:25 p.m.
|Wk
18
|TBA
|@Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles
|TBA
TBA
Loading comments...