Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch, TV schedule, matchup history, odds and more

The Game

For the second time in 18 days, the Kansas City Chiefs have an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos — but this time, the game will be at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

When these two teams met on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football,” the Chiefs gathered three turnovers and 389 yards of offense — but scored just one touchdown during five trips to the red zone. Still, the Kansas City defense (and placekicker Harrison Butker, who kicked four field goals that included a 60-yarder) allowed the team to beat a 10.5-point spread in a 19-8 victory.

Since then, the defending world champions turned in one of their most impressive games of the season — a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead that gave them a 6-1 record to lead the AFC — while Denver picked up only its second win of 2023 by edging the Green Bay Packers 19-17.

Despite the wide disparity of their teams’ records, the offenses are led by two of the league’s top quarterbacks: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Denver’s Russell Wilson, who now rank sixth and seventh respectively in passer rating. (When the teams met less than three weeks ago, Mahomes ranked 11th and Russell ranked fourth).

Team rankings have also changed since the last meeting. The Chiefs now rank sixth in points scored (25.4 per game, up from ninth in Week 6) and second in points allowed (15.0, up from fifth). The Broncos now rank 19th in scoring (21.1, down from 10th) and 31st in points allowed (31.0, up from 32nd).

Then there are the streaks. In the last matchup, Kansas City won its 16th consecutive game against Denver. With a win, the Chiefs will be one step closer to the NFL record of 20 straight, which was set by the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s. In addition, a victory will make Mahomes the first quarterback in NFL history to have a 13-0 record against another team.

Over the weekend, a major winter storm passed through Colorado. Although snowfall is expected to end on Sunday morning, seven inches of snow remains on the ground. At kickoff, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature near 28 degrees.

Nuts and bolts

Location : Empower Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

: Empower Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Colorado Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 29, 2023

3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 29, 2023 Weather forecast: Snow on the ground, 28° and partly cloudy, winds NNE at 5 mph

Snow on the ground, 28° and partly cloudy, winds NNE at 5 mph Matchup history: 72-54 Chiefs (regular season)

72-54 Chiefs (regular season) Odds : Chiefs -7, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: Chiefs -7, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Brad Allen (122), umpire Duane Heydt (42), down judge Sarah Thomas (53), line judge Walter Flowers (32), field judge Rick Patterson (15), side judge Boris Cheek (41), back judge Greg Yette (38), replay official Kirt Shay and replay assistant Brian Davies