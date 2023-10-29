 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs vs. Broncos: How to watch, TV schedule, matchup history, odds and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Broncos in Week 8.

By John Dixon
Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Game

For the second time in 18 days, the Kansas City Chiefs have an AFC West matchup against the Denver Broncos — but this time, the game will be at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. (Arrowhead Time) on Sunday. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

When these two teams met on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football,” the Chiefs gathered three turnovers and 389 yards of offense — but scored just one touchdown during five trips to the red zone. Still, the Kansas City defense (and placekicker Harrison Butker, who kicked four field goals that included a 60-yarder) allowed the team to beat a 10.5-point spread in a 19-8 victory.

Since then, the defending world champions turned in one of their most impressive games of the season — a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead that gave them a 6-1 record to lead the AFC — while Denver picked up only its second win of 2023 by edging the Green Bay Packers 19-17.

Despite the wide disparity of their teams’ records, the offenses are led by two of the league’s top quarterbacks: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Denver’s Russell Wilson, who now rank sixth and seventh respectively in passer rating. (When the teams met less than three weeks ago, Mahomes ranked 11th and Russell ranked fourth).

Team rankings have also changed since the last meeting. The Chiefs now rank sixth in points scored (25.4 per game, up from ninth in Week 6) and second in points allowed (15.0, up from fifth). The Broncos now rank 19th in scoring (21.1, down from 10th) and 31st in points allowed (31.0, up from 32nd).

Then there are the streaks. In the last matchup, Kansas City won its 16th consecutive game against Denver. With a win, the Chiefs will be one step closer to the NFL record of 20 straight, which was set by the Miami Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s. In addition, a victory will make Mahomes the first quarterback in NFL history to have a 13-0 record against another team.

Over the weekend, a major winter storm passed through Colorado. Although snowfall is expected to end on Sunday morning, seven inches of snow remains on the ground. At kickoff, skies are expected to be partly cloudy with a temperature near 28 degrees.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: Empower Stadium at Mile High, Denver, Colorado
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Weather forecast: Snow on the ground, 28° and partly cloudy, winds NNE at 5 mph
  • Matchup history: 72-54 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: Chiefs -7, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Brad Allen (122), umpire Duane Heydt (42), down judge Sarah Thomas (53), line judge Walter Flowers (32), field judge Rick Patterson (15), side judge Boris Cheek (41), back judge Greg Yette (38), replay official Kirt Shay and replay assistant Brian Davies

2023 Schedule

Wk
1		 Thu
Sep 7		 Lions GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
21-20
Wk
2		 Sun
Sep 17		 @Jaguars EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville		 Won
17-9
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 24		 Bears GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
41-10
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 1		 @Jets MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ		 Won
23-20
Wk
5		 Sun
Oct 8		 @Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis		 Won
27-20
Wk
6		 Thu
Oct 12		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
19-8
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 22		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
31-17
Wk
8		 Sun
Oct 29		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 5		 Dolphins Frankfurt Stadium
Germany		 NFLN
KSHB
8:30 a.m.
Wk
10		 BYE - - -
Wk
11		 Mon
Nov 20		 Eagles GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 26		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 3		 @Packers Lambeau Field
Green Bay		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 10		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
15		 Mon
Dec 18		 @Patriots Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA		 ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
Wk
16		 Mon
Dec 25		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
Noon
Wk
17		 Sun
Dec 31		 Bengals GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
18		 TBA @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 TBA
TBA

