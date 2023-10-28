 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 8 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Broncos in the late afternoon slate, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s matchups.

Jacksonville Jaguars v New Orleans Saints Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The (6-1) Kansas City Chiefs will visit the (2-5) Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 7 points.

The rest of the AFC West teams are appearing in primetime games. The (2-4) Los Angeles Chargers will host the (2-5) Chicago Bears on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” — locally on KSHB/41 — while the (3-4) Las Vegas Raiders will visit the (5-2) Detroit Lions on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” That game will also be available on some ABC stations — and locally on KMBC/9.

Sunday’s early games will feature the (5-2) Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the (4-2) Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS (KCTV/5) and the (3-4) Los Angeles Rams playing the (4-2) Dallas Cowboys in Texas on FOX (WDAF/4). The early slate also includes an AFC East matchup between the (2-5) New England Patriots and the (5-2) Miami Dolphins in Florida, an NFC North battle between the (3-4) Minnesota Vikings and (2-4) Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field, the (2-5) New York Giants hosting the (3-3) New York Jets in their shared MetLife Stadium, the (6-1) Philadelphia Eagles in the nation’s capital to face the (3-4) Washington Commanders and the (3-4) Indianapolis Colts welcoming the (3-4) New Orleans Saints.

The other late afternoon games will feature the (4-2) Cleveland Browns visiting the (4-2) Seattle Seahawks, the (3-3) Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the (5-2) San Francisco 49ers and the (5-2) Baltimore Ravens playing the (1-6) Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 8 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 67-40-0

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (4-3) at Titans (2-4)?

view results
  • 68%
    Falcons
    (37 votes)
  • 31%
    Titans
    (17 votes)
54 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Texans (3-3) at Panthers (0-6)?

view results
  • 81%
    Texans
    (45 votes)
  • 18%
    Panthers
    (10 votes)
55 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (5-2) at Steelers (4-2)?

view results
  • 48%
    Jaguars
    (25 votes)
  • 51%
    Steelers
    (27 votes)
52 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (3-4) at Packers (2-4)?

view results
  • 86%
    Vikings
    (45 votes)
  • 13%
    Packers
    (7 votes)
52 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (3-4) at Colts (3-4)?

view results
  • 29%
    Saints
    (15 votes)
  • 70%
    Colts
    (36 votes)
51 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (2-5) at Dolphins (5-2)?

view results
  • 26%
    Patriots
    (14 votes)
  • 73%
    Dolphins
    (39 votes)
53 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jets (3-3) at Giants (2-5)?

view results
  • 84%
    Jets
    (44 votes)
  • 15%
    Giants
    (8 votes)
52 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (6-1) at Commanders (3-4)?

view results
  • 83%
    Eagles
    (45 votes)
  • 16%
    Commanders
    (9 votes)
54 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (3-4) at Cowboys (4-2)?

view results
  • 32%
    Rams
    (17 votes)
  • 67%
    Cowboys
    (36 votes)
53 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (4-2) at Seahawks (4-2)?

view results
  • 28%
    Browns
    (15 votes)
  • 71%
    Seahawks
    (37 votes)
52 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (3-3) at 49ers (5-2)?

view results
  • 23%
    Bengals
    (13 votes)
  • 76%
    49ers
    (43 votes)
56 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (5-2) at Cardinals (1-6)?

view results
  • 96%
    Ravens
    (49 votes)
  • 3%
    Cardinals
    (2 votes)
51 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bears (2-5) at Chargers (2-4)?

view results
  • 22%
    Bears
    (12 votes)
  • 77%
    Chargers
    (41 votes)
53 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (3-3) at Bills (4-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 33%
    Buccaneers
    (50 votes)
  • 66%
    Bills
    (99 votes)
149 votes total Vote Now

