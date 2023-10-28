Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on “Thursday Night Football.”
The (6-1) Kansas City Chiefs will visit the (2-5) Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 7 points.
The rest of the AFC West teams are appearing in primetime games. The (2-4) Los Angeles Chargers will host the (2-5) Chicago Bears on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” — locally on KSHB/41 — while the (3-4) Las Vegas Raiders will visit the (5-2) Detroit Lions on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” That game will also be available on some ABC stations — and locally on KMBC/9.
Sunday’s early games will feature the (5-2) Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the (4-2) Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS (KCTV/5) and the (3-4) Los Angeles Rams playing the (4-2) Dallas Cowboys in Texas on FOX (WDAF/4). The early slate also includes an AFC East matchup between the (2-5) New England Patriots and the (5-2) Miami Dolphins in Florida, an NFC North battle between the (3-4) Minnesota Vikings and (2-4) Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field, the (2-5) New York Giants hosting the (3-3) New York Jets in their shared MetLife Stadium, the (6-1) Philadelphia Eagles in the nation’s capital to face the (3-4) Washington Commanders and the (3-4) Indianapolis Colts welcoming the (3-4) New Orleans Saints.
The other late afternoon games will feature the (4-2) Cleveland Browns visiting the (4-2) Seattle Seahawks, the (3-3) Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the (5-2) San Francisco 49ers and the (5-2) Baltimore Ravens playing the (1-6) Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 8 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 67-40-0
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (4-3) at Titans (2-4)?
-
68%
Falcons
-
31%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Texans (3-3) at Panthers (0-6)?
-
81%
Texans
-
18%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (5-2) at Steelers (4-2)?
-
48%
Jaguars
-
51%
Steelers
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (3-4) at Packers (2-4)?
-
86%
Vikings
-
13%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Saints (3-4) at Colts (3-4)?
-
29%
Saints
-
70%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (2-5) at Dolphins (5-2)?
-
26%
Patriots
-
73%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Jets (3-3) at Giants (2-5)?
-
84%
Jets
-
15%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (6-1) at Commanders (3-4)?
-
83%
Eagles
-
16%
Commanders
Poll
Which team wins Rams (3-4) at Cowboys (4-2)?
-
32%
Rams
-
67%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Browns (4-2) at Seahawks (4-2)?
-
28%
Browns
-
71%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (3-3) at 49ers (5-2)?
-
23%
Bengals
-
76%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (5-2) at Cardinals (1-6)?
-
96%
Ravens
-
3%
Cardinals
Poll
Which team wins Bears (2-5) at Chargers (2-4)?
-
22%
Bears
-
77%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (3-3) at Bills (4-3)?
This poll is closed
-
33%
Buccaneers
-
66%
Bills
Loading comments...