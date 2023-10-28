Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24-18 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The (6-1) Kansas City Chiefs will visit the (2-5) Denver Broncos on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 7 points.

The rest of the AFC West teams are appearing in primetime games. The (2-4) Los Angeles Chargers will host the (2-5) Chicago Bears on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” — locally on KSHB/41 — while the (3-4) Las Vegas Raiders will visit the (5-2) Detroit Lions on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” That game will also be available on some ABC stations — and locally on KMBC/9.

Sunday’s early games will feature the (5-2) Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the (4-2) Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS (KCTV/5) and the (3-4) Los Angeles Rams playing the (4-2) Dallas Cowboys in Texas on FOX (WDAF/4). The early slate also includes an AFC East matchup between the (2-5) New England Patriots and the (5-2) Miami Dolphins in Florida, an NFC North battle between the (3-4) Minnesota Vikings and (2-4) Green Bay Packers at historic Lambeau Field, the (2-5) New York Giants hosting the (3-3) New York Jets in their shared MetLife Stadium, the (6-1) Philadelphia Eagles in the nation’s capital to face the (3-4) Washington Commanders and the (3-4) Indianapolis Colts welcoming the (3-4) New Orleans Saints.

The other late afternoon games will feature the (4-2) Cleveland Browns visiting the (4-2) Seattle Seahawks, the (3-3) Cincinnati Bengals on the road against the (5-2) San Francisco 49ers and the (5-2) Baltimore Ravens playing the (1-6) Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 8 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 67-40-0

Poll Which team wins Falcons (4-3) at Titans (2-4)? Falcons

Titans vote view results 68% Falcons (37 votes)

31% Titans (17 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Texans (3-3) at Panthers (0-6)? Texans

Panthers vote view results 81% Texans (45 votes)

18% Panthers (10 votes) 55 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jaguars (5-2) at Steelers (4-2)? Jaguars

Steelers vote view results 48% Jaguars (25 votes)

51% Steelers (27 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (3-4) at Packers (2-4)? Vikings

Packers vote view results 86% Vikings (45 votes)

13% Packers (7 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Saints (3-4) at Colts (3-4)? Saints

Colts vote view results 29% Saints (15 votes)

70% Colts (36 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (2-5) at Dolphins (5-2)? Patriots

Dolphins vote view results 26% Patriots (14 votes)

73% Dolphins (39 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Jets (3-3) at Giants (2-5)? Jets

Giants vote view results 84% Jets (44 votes)

15% Giants (8 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (6-1) at Commanders (3-4)? Eagles

Commanders vote view results 83% Eagles (45 votes)

16% Commanders (9 votes) 54 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (3-4) at Cowboys (4-2)? Rams

Cowboys vote view results 32% Rams (17 votes)

67% Cowboys (36 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (4-2) at Seahawks (4-2)? Browns

Seahawks vote view results 28% Browns (15 votes)

71% Seahawks (37 votes) 52 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (3-3) at 49ers (5-2)? Bengals

49ers vote view results 23% Bengals (13 votes)

76% 49ers (43 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Ravens (5-2) at Cardinals (1-6)? Ravens

Cardinals vote view results 96% Ravens (49 votes)

3% Cardinals (2 votes) 51 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bears (2-5) at Chargers (2-4)? Bears

Chargers vote view results 22% Bears (12 votes)

77% Chargers (41 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now