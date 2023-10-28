Let’s Argue: The Chiefs don’t need another wide receiver

Welcome to this week’s edition of “Let’s Argue,” a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

The Chiefs didn’t need to re-sign Frank Clark

I’m not that disappointed we didn’t end up signing Frank Clark. — Girth Brooks (@theegirthbrooks) October 27, 2023

When the Denver Broncos cut ties with Frank Clark, many people assumed the two-time Super Bowl champion would return to Kansas City.

But Clark chose to return to his first team: the Seattle Seahawks. While it would’ve been a feel-good story for Clark to be reunited with Chris Jones and the rest of the Kansas City defense, the unit didn’t really need him.

Regardless of what metric you prefer, you can make a strong case that the Chiefs’ defense is the league’s best. And remember: most of what it has accomplished has been without defensive end Charles Omenihu, whose impact was instantly felt in his debut against the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday. The former San Francisco 49ers player registered two tackles (one for loss), a sack and a batted ball that resulted in an interception.

While Chiefs Kingdom will never forget what Clark did for the team, it was simply time to move on.

The Chiefs don’t need another wide receiver

We don't need another WR. — Nick Weiler (@nweiler2012) October 26, 2023

When it comes to the depth of the wide receiver group, this statement may not be true.

Yes... Justin Watson returned to practice this week — but like Rob Gronkowski, he’s wearing a big arm brace. Right now, it’s also impossible to tell what’s going to happen with Justyn Ross.

The wide receiver room doesn’t need a superstar — but considering the lack of depth behind the team’s main wideouts, it might be worth bringing in a veteran just in case.

The Chiefs really haven’t played a good team

We haven't really played anyone good yet — Troy West Radio (@TroyWestRadio) October 26, 2023

Right now, can we really tell which NFL team is really good?

First of all: I feel like I have to say that every player is in the league for a reason. Nonetheless, these kinds of conversations are always comparing players and teams to their counterparts.

Right now, the Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens seem to be in a tier by themselves. The Detroit Lions are good — but the Ravens just crushed them 38-6.

We all think the 49ers are good... right? But they’re currently on a two-game losing streak.

The Buffalo Bills? The Cincinnati Bengals?

Kansas City’s best win was against the Jaguars, who have quietly become a 5-2 team — but nobody really considers them to be Super Bowl contenders.

Instead of suggesting the Chiefs haven’t played anybody, I think we need to shift the conversation to how the whole league is down right now.

I love it when celebrities represent my favorite teams

I love when celebrities rep my favorite teams. Can’t get enough of seeing famous people cheering for my teams in the team apparel. — SnoMan (@SNo_Man2168) October 26, 2023

I couldn’t agree more.

When I see Kansas City fans complaining about all the Taylor Swift coverage, I have to shake my head.

Remember when we used to pound the table for the national media to talk about Chiefs football? Well, having the world’s most popular singing star on your side isn’t going to hurt that.

I mean, the Chiefs were the league’s “it” team before the Swifties even came along — but I’m all for anything that makes this franchise even bigger.

Cherish these moments, Chiefs Kingdom.

This era won’t last forever.