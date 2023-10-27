Chiefs vs. Broncos final injury report: Updates on two wide receivers

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP DNP DNP OUT Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FP DNP FP - Justin Watson WR Elbow FP FP FP - Mike Edwards S Elbow FP FP FP - Harrison Butker K Illness - DNP FP -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury - Thu Fri Status Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring FP LP DNP QUEST Garett Bolles OT Hip FP LP FP - Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP FP FP - Baron Browning LB Wrist FP FP FP - Justin Simmons FS Hip LP FP FP -

Some notes

Linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) did not practice for the third straight day after having surgery to repair his dislocated wrist earlier this week. He has been listed as out for the Broncos matchup. We still expect that he will be placed on the team's Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list before Sunday's game.

Both running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and Harrison Butker (illness) were out of practice on Thursday but were upgraded to full participants in Friday's practice. Neither has been given an injury designation; both will be available for Sunday's game.

Wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) was a full participant for the third consecutive day — and also has no injury designation for Sunday's game. On Friday, head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Watson would be back in action against the Broncos.

While he is not on the injury report because he is on the team's Reserve/Injured list, Reid also noted that wide receiver Richie James (knee) is "close" to returning to action. This should not be taken to mean that James could play against the Broncos — he will go through a practice ramp-up of at least a few days before he will play — but it is still excellent news. Until Friday, the team had given no additional information about James' MCL injury. In the worst case, it could have ended his season.

Broncos' left tackle Garrett Bolles (hip) was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday — but back to being a full participant in Friday's practice. He has not been given an injury designation, so we should expect him to play against the Chiefs.

Denver wide receiver Brandon Johnson (hamstring), however, has been listed as questionable for the matchup — even though he was downgraded from limited to did not participate on Friday.

