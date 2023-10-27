In Week 8’s ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs fans think Mecole Hardman will be back in 2024

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. You can see all of the recent survey results here.

And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Chiefs’ fan confidence

After Kansas City’s 23-20 win over the New York Jets, fan confidence fell to 75%. It took three victories — including Sunday’s 14-point win over the Los Angeles Chargers — to get it back to where it stood after Week 3’s 41-10 beatdown of the Chicago Bears. Yes... rightly or wrongly, Chiefs fans expect nothing less than perfection.

Mecole Hardman in 2024

After just one game back with the team — which was certainly a very good performance — almost four in five Kansas City fans think wide receiver Mecole Hardman will stay with the team next season. It looks like absence really does make the heart grow fonder, doesn’t it?

Travis Kelce’s season

After he missed the first game of the season — and gained only 26 yards in Week 2 — it’s likely that many Kansas City fans weren’t convinced that the 34-year-old tight end could turn in another 1,000-yard season to set yet another all-time record for his position. But now that he’s gained over 300 yards in the last two games, it’s hard to find any Chiefs fans who think he won’t do it. And why not? Kelce now needs to average just 47.5 yards a game to once agains clear 1,000 receiving yards.

Travis Kelce’s week

NFL fans from across the country probably agree with Chiefs fans about that. They certainly recognize his 12-catch, 179-yard performance from Sunday’s victory as something special. You don’t have to be a Swiftie to appreciate Kansas City’s superstar tight end — although from what we understand, it helps.

Most surprising Week 7 game

NFL fans are scratching their heads over Sunday’s performance by the Buffalo Bills, who fell to the 1-5 New England Patriots — although the San Francisco 49ers’ 22-17 loss to the 2-4 Minnesota Vikings is almost as mysterious.

Buffalo and Cincinnati underachieving

So we should expect that fans across the country think the Bills — along with the Cincinnati Bengals — have the league’s most surprising 2023 records. On Thursday night, the Bills collected a 24-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to get to 5-3. On Sunday, the Bengals face the 49ers. Then in Week 9, the two teams play each other on “Sunday Night Football.”

Click here to see other recent survey results.