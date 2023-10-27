Madden Simulation: A snow-filled, overtime game in Denver

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can’t see it, click here.

Here’s what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

The Denver Broncos wanted to establish the passing game early, but it quickly led to a Trent McDuffie interception. The Kansas City Chiefs would score a touchdown coming from wide receiver Rashee Rice to take an early 7-0 lead.

The Broncos scored on the second play of their next drive after quarterback Russell Wilson connected with wide receiver Courtland Sutton for 63 yards for the score.

End of the first quarter: Chiefs 14, Broncos 7

Second quarter

The Chiefs scored a touchdown for the third consecutive drive. It was also a different Chief for the third time. Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling snagged Mahomes’ third touchdown pass of the game. The quarterback finished the quarter with 23 out of 25 completions made.

End of the second quarter: Chiefs 28, Broncos 16

Third quarter

The Broncos took the lead quickly to start the second half. Tight end Nate Adkins touchdown on the opening drive. Safety Justin Simmons intercepted Mahomes, and then Russell Wilson completed a 48-yard pass to Marvin Mims Jr. for a score.

End of the third quarter: Broncos 34, Chiefs 28

Fourth quarter

The Chiefs retook the lead on a 30-yard play from Rice. Rice’s run after the catch was spectacular due to him throwing Patrick Surtain to the side and breaking free for the score.

Wilson three the ball deep all game. There were five instances where the ball traveled over 30 yards through the air. Tight end Adam Trautman scored a touchdown, and the Broncos were successful on the two-point try.

Mahomes would run in the end zone eight yards out to tie the football game but giving the Broncos over five minutes of the clock left.

Denver marched down the field but was not able to get into the end zone or come up with enough time to bring out the field goal unit to win the game.

End of the fourth quarter: Broncos 42, Chiefs 42

Overtime

Chiefs won the toss and a wheel route to Isiah Pacheco for 41 yards put the Chiefs deep inside Broncos territory. Rice reached the end zone for the third time in the game.

Final score: Chiefs 49, Broncos 42

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 37/51, 450 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT, 3 att, 7 yards, 1 TD

Russell Wilson 28/38, 419 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT

Javonte Williams 22 att, 149 yards

Isiah Pacheco 16 att, 94 yards, 1 TD

Rashee Rice 8 rec, 96 yards, 3 TD

Marquez Valdes-Scanting 8 rec, 101 yards, 1 TD

Travis Kelce 7 rec, 102 yards

Adam Trautman 7 rec, 104 yards

Courtland Sutton 6 rec, 109 yards

Marvin Mims Jr. 5 rec, 129 yards

Bryan Cook 13 total, 7 solo

Drue Tranquill 14 total, 7 solo, 1 TFL

Chris Jones 4 total, 1 solo, 2 TFL, 1 Sack

George Karlaftis 2 total, 1 solo, 1 TFL, 1 Sack

In Week 9, the Chiefs travel across the pond to Germany to take on the Miami Dolphins. Kickoff is 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead time. Until then, we will see how it is played out in the EA Universe.