Chiefs vs. Broncos Thursday injury report: Harrison Butker out of practice

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FP DNP - - Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP DNP - - Harrison Butker K Illness FP DNP - - Justin Watson WR Elbow FP FP - - Mike Edwards s Elbow FP FP - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury - Thu Fri Status Garett Bolles OT Hip FP LP - - Brandon Johnson WR Hamstring FP LP - - Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP FP - - Baron Browning LB Wrist FP FP - - Justin Simmons FS Hip LP FP - -

Some notes

Linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) did not practice after having surgery to repair his dislocated wrist earlier this week. The expectation right now is that the Chiefs will place him on injured reserve (IR) this weekend.

Both running back Jerick McKinnon (groin) and Harrison Butker (illness) were out of practice on Thursday. Special teams coordinator Dave Toub said he expects the kicker to be OK to play this weekend against the Broncos.

Wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) was a full participant for the second day in a row, a good sign for his availability against the Broncos after he missed last week's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs did not place Watson on IR, indicating they believed he would be available within the one-to-three-game window.

Broncos is safety Justin Simmons (hip) was limited on Wednesday but upgraded to a full participant on Thursday. Left tackle Garrett Bolles was downgraded to a limited participant on Thursday.

