Travis & Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights:’ Travis’ big day against the Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his older brother — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce — host a weekly podcast called "New Heights." The title is an homage to the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, neighborhood in which they grew up.

In the latest episode, the Kelce brothers cover the Chiefs' continued domination over their AFC West opponents with their 31-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. They also talk about the best Halloween candy and discuss Travis joining Patrick Mahomes in obtaining an ownership stake in Alpine Racing’s Formula 1 team.

1. Travis is an owner of a sports franchise

Travis just made headlines (for something other than football or his love life) when he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the ownership group for the Alpine Racing Formula 1 team. Travis loves the spectacle surrounding the sport.

“You know me,” he told Jason. “I like to go out and have a good time — and there are a lot of fun parties and the race itself is electric... It’s a great atmosphere.”

While F1 ownership wasn’t something he considered until recently, sports ownership has been on Travis’ mind for a while — although he was thinking of franchises like the Cleveland Guardians or Cleveland Cavaliers.

“You know, [I] always had Cleveland sports teams on my mind when I thought about that kind of stuff,” he noted, “like the Guardians or the Cavs. [I] even kind of looked into maybe the Columbus Crew — somewhere in the MLS world around Ohio — and even down in Cinicinatti with [the] Cincinnati FC. But there’s just nothing that made sense altogether.”

But when the opportunity to buy into Alpine’s racing team presented itself, he felt like it was the right move.

“Finally an opportunity came up — and we knew the right people,” he said, “and I’m excited, man! It’s fun.”

But just because he’s an owner, that doesn’t mean the team is going to let him get behind the wheel of one of its cars.

“Every single time that car goes out there, you’re paying for something,” explained Travis. “You’re making sure it’s perfect at all times — and letting a jamoke like me go out there and try and gas it? That’s not going to work.”

2. In Cover 3, Travis is wide open

During the Chiefs’ 31-17 victory over the Chargers on Sunday, Travis had the second-most single-game receiving yards of his career, catching 12 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Rather than crediting his girlfriend watching from the suite, Travis gave props to head coach Andy Reid (and the team’s coaching staff) for a good game plan.

“We had a good feel for the Chargers’ defense this time,” noted Travis, “and sure enough, Coach Reid was dialing them things up. It always fires me up when you leave the huddle and you know you are about to get a bullet from Pat Mahomes right over the middle of the field.”

Travis also said that when Los Angeles was in Cover 3, he could walk up to the line of scrimmage, recognize the coverage and know that the play would work.

Previously, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has explained that in Cover 3, the natural weakness of the scheme is in the flats — but if the secondary is playing off at the line of scrimmage, this can also open up holes across the middle. That’s where Kelce destroyed the Chargers’ defense.

One situation Travis didn’t plan for was his touchdown play. After catching a shovel pass from Mahomes at the goal line, he tried to put the ball back over his head to “break the plane” for the score — only to realize that Los Angeles defenders were trying to punch the ball loose.

“This is a bad situation,” he thought to himself — and then began praying that his offensive line would come to his aid, thinking, “Push me in!”

They did.

3. Flag football in the Olympics

Recently, it was announced that flag football will be a sport included in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. The NFL is encouraging players to participate — and NFL stars like Tyreek Hill, A.J. Brown, and Micah Parsons have all expressed interest.

Jason and Travis think this is awesome, because it will be the first time in history where American football players will be able to represent their country on an international stage.

But Travis doesn’t expect it to be much of a competition.

“Yeah, we’re going to absolutely smoke everyone,” he said. “Who has a chance?”

He even thinks it’s surprising it will be an Olympic sport.

“I would like to see what flag football looks like in other countries right now,” he said.

At this writing, there is no word if Arrowhead Pride's own Tom Childs will be trying to earn a spot on Team GB.