On Sunday — just two weeks after defeating them 19-8 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos at their house: Empower Field at Mile High.
But on both Saturday and Sunday, the Denver weather forecast is calling for snow. That might be good news for Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has a history of performing well in colder elements. You might even call him a “snow game guy.”
Chance of snow in Denver on Sunday: 90%— ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2020
Patrick Mahomes loves a snow game
(via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/KhgNswx9or
In 2019, Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated in the snow against the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium, defeating them 23-3. The Texas-born quarterback had never really experienced midwestern snowstorms before coming to Kansas City.
“Because I grew up in Texas, I only saw snow like... twice... growing up,” Mahomes explained to reporters on Wednesday. “So [I] just kind of got accustomed to it here in KC.”
Accustomed, indeed! In that 2019 game, Mahomes threw for 340 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
“I think I’m a snow game guy.” @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/rMbmr2YNqY— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 18, 2019
Leading up to that matchup, Mahomes thought he knew what throwing in the snow would be like.
“I thought snow was going to be, I guess, like rain — where [the ball] gets a little slippery,” he recalled. “[Snow] actually kind of makes it a little bit sticky in the air.”
But whether or not it snows on Sunday, Mahomes doesn’t want to get caught up in how it may (or may not) affect his ability to throw.
“At the end of the day, you just gotta go out there and throw it — and see what happens,” he said
Broncos Country... let’s bundle up!
Loading comments...