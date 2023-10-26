AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with the (3-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against the (4-3) Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

After starting the season 3-1, the Buccaneers arrive in Buffalo after dropping two consecutive home games after their bye week: a 20-6 defeat by the Detroit Lions, followed by a narrow 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Bills — ranked third in points scored and fifth in points allowed — have only a 4-3 record to show for it. They collected an unimpressive 14-9 home win over the New York Giants in Week 6 before going to the road to register a surprising 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots, who had come into the game with a 1-5 record.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 8.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 66-40-0

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (3-3) at Bills (4-3)? This poll is closed 33% Buccaneers (50 votes)

66% Bills (99 votes) 149 votes total Vote Now