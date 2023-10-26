 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 8

The Chiefs play the Broncos on Sunday — but the action opens with the Buccaneers and the Bills on TNF.

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with the (3-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against the (4-3) Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.

After starting the season 3-1, the Buccaneers arrive in Buffalo after dropping two consecutive home games after their bye week: a 20-6 defeat by the Detroit Lions, followed by a narrow 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Bills — ranked third in points scored and fifth in points allowed — have only a 4-3 record to show for it. They collected an unimpressive 14-9 home win over the New York Giants in Week 6 before going to the road to register a surprising 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots, who had come into the game with a 1-5 record.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 8.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 66-40-0

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (3-3) at Bills (4-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 33%
    Buccaneers
    (50 votes)
  • 66%
    Bills
    (99 votes)
149 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 11-5-0
Week 5 picks 8-6-0
Week 6 picks 10-5-0
Week 7 picks 5-8-0
Total 66-40-0

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Ron Kopp Jr. 70 35 0 0.6667
2 2 John Dixon 69 37 0 0.6509
3 3 Rocky Magaña 67 38 0 0.6381
4 4 Pete Sweeney 58 33 0 0.6374
5 6 Stephen Serda 66 40 0 0.6226
6 5 Matt Stagner 65 40 0 0.6190
7 8 Jared Sapp 65 41 0 0.6132
8 8 Kramer Sansone 65 41 0 0.6132
9 10 Ashley Justice 63 43 0 0.5943
10 11 Nate Christensen 60 46 0 0.5660
11 12 Maurice Elston 27 21 0 0.5625
12 13 Dakota Watson 55 51 0 0.5189

