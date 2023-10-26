AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with the (3-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road against the (4-3) Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football.
After starting the season 3-1, the Buccaneers arrive in Buffalo after dropping two consecutive home games after their bye week: a 20-6 defeat by the Detroit Lions, followed by a narrow 16-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Meanwhile, the Bills — ranked third in points scored and fifth in points allowed — have only a 4-3 record to show for it. They collected an unimpressive 14-9 home win over the New York Giants in Week 6 before going to the road to register a surprising 29-25 loss to the New England Patriots, who had come into the game with a 1-5 record.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bills are favored by 8.5 points.
Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 66-40-0
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 2 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 5 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|10-5-0
|Week 7 picks
|5-8-0
|Total
|66-40-0
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|70
|35
|0
|0.6667
|2
|2
|John Dixon
|69
|37
|0
|0.6509
|3
|3
|Rocky Magaña
|67
|38
|0
|0.6381
|4
|4
|Pete Sweeney
|58
|33
|0
|0.6374
|5
|6
|Stephen Serda
|66
|40
|0
|0.6226
|6
|5
|Matt Stagner
|65
|40
|0
|0.6190
|7
|8
|Jared Sapp
|65
|41
|0
|0.6132
|8
|8
|Kramer Sansone
|65
|41
|0
|0.6132
|9
|10
|Ashley Justice
|63
|43
|0
|0.5943
|10
|11
|Nate Christensen
|60
|46
|0
|0.5660
|11
|12
|Maurice Elston
|27
|21
|0
|0.5625
|12
|13
|Dakota Watson
|55
|51
|0
|0.5189
